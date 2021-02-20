Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Ewan McGregor Shows Off Training for Disney+ Series

✖

It's been over 15 years since Ewan McGregor got ready to enter the galaxy far, far away, but according to the actor, the production for Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series is set to begin soon. In fact, a new photo shared by Bespin Bulletin features McGregor showing off some muscles, which leads us to believe he's doing a little training for the show. Obi-Wan was never exactly known for being a buff character, but perhaps he'll be fighting with more than the Force in the upcoming series.

"Welcome to the gun show. It appears Ewan McGregor is training for Obi-Wan Kenobi," the Star Wars news podcast wrote. You can check out a screenshot of their Instagram Story below:

(Photo: Instagram)

"We start making it in the late spring and we're gonna be shooting it here in L.A. and not -- it's so funny, every week, there's a new report," McGregor recently shared with Eddie Izzard. "My dad was sending me links, saying, 'I thought you were shooting it in L.A.' because there's another tabloid expose that we're shooting it in some bizarre town somewhere. Then we're meant to be making it in Boston and then we're meant to be making it, no, it wasn't Boston, it was Boston, England. But we're not. We're shooting it in L.A."

In addition to McGregor, the new series will also see the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. "It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker," Christensen recently said to StarWars.com. "Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them… It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back."

Chow, who helmed two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, will be directing the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series. During Disney Investor Day, Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy also announced that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, shared footage from Leslye Headland's new show The Bad Batch, and gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor.

What do you think of the new photo of McGregor? Tell us in the comments!

Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2022.