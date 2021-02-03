Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Confirms When and Where Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Will Shoot

Fans have been hoping to see Ewan McGregor reprise his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for more than 15 years, making us immensely impatient about Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi moving forward, though the actor has confirmed that production is slated to start in the late spring and that the project will be filmed in Los Angeles. Given that updates about the project moving forward, and also earning delays, have been surfacing on a regular basis for more than a year, this latest update serves as a confident reminder that the project will be making some progress, despite its difficult path to production.

"We start making it in the late spring and we're gonna be shooting it here in L.A. and not -- it's so funny, every week, there's a new report," McGregor shared with Eddie Izzard. "My dad was sending me links, saying, 'I thought you were shooting it in L.A.' because there's another tabloid expose that we're shooting it in some bizarre town somewhere. Then we're meant to be making it in Boston and then we're meant to be making it, no, it wasn't Boston, it was Boston, England. But we're not. We're shooting it in L.A."

While the franchise is known for conveying alien worlds, the first live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, used the latest technological advances to bring bizarre realities to life, with the new series set to utilize a similar shooting style.

"We're shooting it much in the way The Mandalorian series was shot. We're using some of that technology," the actor confirmed. "I really liked it and I liked the format of it. I liked the Western nature of it, it's an old-fashioned TV Western. It's brilliant."

McGregor also confirmed that, while Jon Favreau proved to be a talented filmmaker when creating The Mandalorian, he isn't involved in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"No, Deborah Chow is directing ours and she directed two episodes of the first Mandalorian series, and she's brilliant and I'm really looking forward to working with her," McGregor confirmed when Izzard asked about Favreau being involved.

The actor also went on to note that, despite how excited he was to be involved in the prequel trilogy, he thinks he's even more excited to play the character now.

"It'll just be great to do it again. It's so funny, I did my last one in 2003 and it's such a long time ago and the idea of doing it again now is just more exciting than it was then, I think," McGregor confessed. "I'm thrilled to get the chance to play him again. I've always felt there was a story about between my ones and Alec Guinness' ones and that's what we're gonna do. It should be really interesting."

