‘Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi Movie Rumored to Be ‘A New Hope’ Prequel

The Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi movie is headed into production next year, but details on what kind of story it would tell about the legendary Jedi Master and General have been scant… until now. Thanks to a report from TMZ (of all places), we now have a supposed synopsis for Obi-Wan: A Star Wars Story!

According to TMZ (and delivered in their dialect):

“The synopsis reads as follows … Obi-Wan is on Tatooine being an elusive hermit and stuff, but secretly watches over an infant Luke Skywalker, whom he delivered to his uncle, Owen. Tensions between the local farmers and a tribe of Sand People — headed by a ruthless war chief — eventually brings Obi outta hiding … and into Jedi kickass mode. Scene.”

If this is true (and there is some dispute about that…), Star Wars fans are sure to be intrigued by the notion of Obi-Wan essentially functioning as a prequel to the original Star Wars movie, Episode IV: A New Hope. It’s a period in Obi-Wan’s life that we’ve actually seen explored in the new official Star Wars franchise canon: one of the best episodes of the Star Wars Rebels animated series featured a story about Darth Maul being obsessively driven to locate Obi-Wan, whom he senses is still alive in the universe. Maul eventually tracks Obi-Wan to Tatooine, and goads him into a final duel, by revealing that he can sense the Force potential of a young Luke Skywalker. That leads to Obi-Wan ending Maul once and for all in a quick and decisive lightsaber duel, before returning to his sworn duty to watch over the Skywalker bloodline.

Even if you never watch Rebels, that episode, “Twin Suns” demonstrates the enormous potential for the Obi-Wan movie to explore deep concepts of faith and perseverance towards a brighter future, even in the darkest of times – or what “honor” and “duty” means in the larger vs. immediate view of things. The film also draws in comparisons to Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai, with the setup of a village under siege by violent bandits, and the warriors (or in this case, warrior?) that steps up to save them. It’s a scenario we here at Comicbook.com once pitched as a great Star Wars standalone moive concept, so it will be exciting to see it finally make it to the screen!

Going with the Seven Samurai comparison: don’t be too surprised if (when) Obi-Wan gets a lineup of new Star Wars characters acting as fellow warriors in this daunting battle. Star Wars standalones have tried to cover many demographics with diverse casts – and sell merchandise with an expanding line of characters – so it shouldn’t be different in this case.

While a director has apparently been tapped for the film, we’re still waiting to hear confirmation that Ewen McGregor has signed on the dotted line ot play Obi-Wan again. Since the movie is said to be shooting in London, chances are good McGregor will return.

Star Wars will continue with Solo: A Star Wars Story on May 25th, and Episode IX on December 20, 2019.