Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Releases Owen and Beru Posters

Star Wars has released a final set of posters for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series – this time highlighting the characters of Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) and Beru Whitesun Lars (Bonnie Piesse) and honoring them with the single-word caption, "Protectors." Luke Skywalker's relatives-turned-adoptive-parents got an unexpected spotlight during the Obi-Wan finale, which made them look more badass than they ever have before in the Star Wars franchise. (WARNING SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

After Obi-Wan helped a the Path group and Young Leia escape from Vader, it set off a chain of events that sent the Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram) looking for payback against Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader by killing his son, Luke. With Obi-Wan distracted by his fight with Vader, Owen and Beru were the last line of defense between Luke and a red lightsaber blade. Well, Owen and Beru proved to be more than just simple desert farmers – they proved they had the mettle (and more importantly the will) to protect Luke at all costs. And by the time of Star Wars: A New Hope, we know exactly how steep (and horrific) a cost Owen and Beru end up paying to keep Luke safe...

Obi-Wan star and Beru actress Bonnie Piesse actually teased the surprising turn of Obi-Wan's finale while talking with our ComicBook Nation podcast before it aired:

"They definitely have an arc," Piesse teased of Owen and Beru. While she wouldn't give anything away (at the time), she did explain enough to know look back and understand her character's motivation in the final battle with Reva:

"I won't give anything away because that would be bad, but I would say Beru's whole role and her biggest care in the world is Luke," Piesse said. "She just wants to take care of Luke, and we've seen in A New Hope the older Beru was saying he's not a farmer, so she does know that Luke has a different destiny. But I think she just wants to be his mom and care for him. She just wants the best for him... Ever since he arrived in her arms as a little baby, she just took him on, and yeah, she's a total mother figure."

While Bonnie Piesse couldn't state anything for sure one way or the other, she did admit that she's at least heard conversation that what started in Obi-Wan in terms of Young Luke Skywalker's story (and subsequently Owen and Beru's story) could continue going forward (see video interview above). Right now, the Star Wars fandom is in heavy debate about whether or not Obi-Wan Season 2 would be a smart move, or if Obi-Wan should just stick to be a limited series.

