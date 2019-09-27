Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Series on Disney+ Gets a Director

After years of asking for more adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi, fans learned earlier this summer that a series focusing on the character would be heading to Disney+, with StarWars.com having confirmed it has tapped Deborah Chow, who previously worked on Star Wars: The Mandalorian, to direct the untitled series. Ewan McGregor will be starring in the series which takes place eight years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. It is currently unclear when production on the series will begin or when it will land on the streaming service, as Disney+ will only first launch on November 12th and include the premiere episode of The Mandalorian.

“We really wanted to select a director who is able to explore both the quiet determination and rich mystique of Obi-Wan in a way that folds seamlessly into the Star Wars saga,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy shared in a statement. “Based on her phenomenal work developing our characters in The Mandalorian, I’m absolutely confident Deborah is the right director to tell this story.”

The series is set to be written by Hossein Amini, with Chow, Amini, and McGregor all serving as executive producers.

Despite the reaction to the prequel trilogy of films being somewhat mixed, McGregor’s portrayal of the character originally performed by Sir Alec Guinness was one of the standout elements of the series. Virtually ever since that trilogy ended, fans have been hoping the actor could return to the franchise in some capacity.

The biggest hint that McGregor would be returning came at the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story, which McGregor attended, seemingly confirming that his return was inevitable. Unfortunately, that film’s financial disappointment put nearly all projects Lucasfilm was developing on hiatus amid reports that the studio was spreading itself too thin. In addition to a project involving Obi-Wan, reports claimed that a project was being developed focusing on Boba Fett and one on the Mos Eisley cantina.

With the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker just over the horizon, the studio has apparently opened up their outlook on projects, realizing how effective serialized storytelling can be with their work on The Mandalorian. In addition to these two series, the studio is also developing a series focusing on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Cassian Andor and K-2SO.

Stay tuned for details on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and check out Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+ on November 12th.

