Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer Addresses Series' Impact on Leia's Original Hologram Message

✖

The Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been shedding new light on a variety of elements about the established timeline of the franchise, which includes completely reimagining the connection between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Princess Leia Organa. After four episodes of the series, audiences have surely been conjuring some questions about what they thought they knew about previous films in the series, with writer Joby Harold recently imploring fans to stick around for the final two episodes to get a better understanding of how this narrative will address the connection between the characters as compared to what we saw in Star Wars: A New Hope.

Speaking more specifically, in A New Hope, Leia pleaded in a holographic message intended for Obi-Wan, "General Kenobi. Years ago you served my father in the Clone Wars. Now he begs you to help him in his struggle against the Empire." Some fans have wondered why this message doesn't address the connection the characters seemingly shared, though Harold teases that fans will get their answers in the series' final episodes.

"We talked about it a lot," Harold shared with Entertainment Weekly in regards to the sequence. "And we're looking forward to the show airing in its entirety so that hopefully all questions are answered fully. So it's tricky to field some of those questions mid-process. But yes, all I can say is we're very cognizant of that, and of canon. And it's a massive team, Lucasfilm, so we're all very aware of all the choices that are being made."

Another point of contention among fans is that Rupert Friend's Grand Inquisitor was seemingly killed by Moses Ingram's Reva earlier in the season, though Star Wars Rebels also features a Grand Inquisitor. With nearly two hours of story left, Harold also confirmed mysteries surrounding that character will be clarified.

"It will be so much easier to speak to these things once we've aired everything," the filmmaker admitted. "But as I said before, we very much take canon very, very seriously. And there are many, many people behind the scenes who prioritize that. So we have it in mind, and by the time everything has concluded, all things should be in place."

Understandably, the sequential storytelling with weekly releases does pose some challenges when clarifying these points, and, while there are already multiple feasible explanations for these plot points, Star Wars fans will hopefully be relieved that more explicit answers are on the way.

New episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on Wednesdays.

What do you think of the writer's remarks? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!