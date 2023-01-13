Star Wars: Andor & Obi-Wan Kenobi Nominated for PGA TV Awards

Lucasfilm is having a bit of a renaissance with their Star Wars projects on Disney+ and they have no plans of stopping. After the release of The Mandalorian you'd think that they wouldn't be able to outdo themselves, but they have with their latest series Andor. Andor brings back Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in the prequel that shows how the spy joined the rebel forces. The series has been lauded as one of the best on the Disney+ streaming service, and rightfully so. Lucasfilm also released an Obi-Wan Kenobi series that didn't get as much praise as Andor, but it seems that they're both getting credit this awards season. Earlier today, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor were both nominated for Producers Guild of America Awards. Andor was nominated for the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama while Obi-Wan Kenobi was nominated for the David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television.

Andor is the most recent Star Wars series to hit Disney+. Diego Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor'sleading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming exclusively on Disney+ now!

