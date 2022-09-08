Say "hello there" to the first trailer and poster for Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, an original documentary special showcasing the making of the Star Wars series. Featuring never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage from the Disney+ show reuniting Jedi Master Obi-Wan "Ben" Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and the Sith Lord Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) a decade after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the documentary is streaming September 8 as part of Disney+ Day 2022. The insightful documentary from producers Lucasfilm (The Mandalorian) and Supper Club (Disney+'s Marvel 616, Netflix's Chef's Table) revealed a first look Monday, which you can see below.

"I remember clearly the first time I saw Star Wars," McGregor, who played the younger version of Alec Guinness' sage Jedi in creator George Lucas' Star Wars prequel trilogy, says in the trailer. "Obi-Wan Kenobi is this iconic character. I don't think I'd imagined the scale of the series."

Adds Christensen, who reprises his role as the Dark Lord Darth Vader for the first time since Revenge of the Sith in 2005, "It's a surreal world to be a part of. Coming back to it after all these years was very meaningful to me. My first day on set, I shouted 'Obi-Wan!' And I saw a hand go up."

(Photo: Disney+)

Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian) directed the six-episode series, which sees the exiled Jedi leave Tatooine to rescue a young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) from vengeful Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram) and Imperial forces.

"I feel hugely fortunate to do this, but also a big responsibility to do it right," says Chow. "So many people have such an emotional relationship to the Star Wars galaxy. It's in everybody's life."

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return "explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen—and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their respective classic roles," Disney+ describes the documentary. "Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains into the saga along the way. Complete with visits to the creature shop, props department and more, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return features the side of filmmaking that makes Star Wars so unique—the respect and passion for the generation-spanning legacy and the beloved characters."

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return is streaming September 8 on Disney+. See every new streaming premiere coming on Disney+ Day 2022.