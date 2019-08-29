Star Wars: Exact Timeline for Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Confirmed

When Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that an Obi-Wan Kenobi series was moving forward with Ewan McGregor at last weekend’s D23 Expo, we learned that it would take place between the events of the prequel and sequel trilogy, with The Star Wars Show confirming that the series will take place eight years after Star Wars: The Revenge of the Sith. The event saw the debut of a timeline of the various entries in the canonical Star Wars franchise, placing the Obi-Wan series around the same time as Solo: A Star Wars Story, with this new information giving us a more specific idea of the series’ setting.

Reports of McGregor signing on for the project emerged earlier this month, igniting speculation about when the series could take place. Almost since 1977 when audiences first met Kenobi, we’ve wondered what sorts of adventures he had embarked upon while on Tatooine, with this new TV show finally giving us some answers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the conclusion of the original trilogy of films, fans were given a number of novels and comic books that explored the continued adventures of fresh and familiar characters, all of which were deemed no longer canon when Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012. While the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars was still considered canon, this left large chunks of Obi-Wan’s journey unknown.

In the 2016 novel Ahsoka, author E.K. Johnson explored elements of Obi-Wan’s exile, ultimately depicting his focus on the ways of the Force and his connection with the Force ghost of his former mentor Qui-Gon Jinn. While we won’t expect to see the events of the book lifted directly for the series, we’ll likely see elements of that aspect of the character.

What could make the timeline of the Obi-Wan series so exciting is that it could allow the opportunity for Solo characters to appear. That film’s finale teased some big things for Obi-Wan’s former foe Maul, but that film’s financial disappointment seemingly dashed all hopes of a follow-up film. A run-in with Han Solo, Chewbacca, or Lando would be unlikely, though with Obi-Wan living on Tatooine and seemingly being familiar with Mos Eisley, this could be the perfect opportunity to bring back Qi’ra, Maul, and other members of Crimson Dawn.

Stay tuned for details on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which is set to begin shooting next year.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!