Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Set Photo Reveals Return of Familiar Tatooine Location

When fans meet Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi again for the first time in years, it appears as though he will already be living in his small, secluded hut on Tattooine, which has been spotted by fans and paparazzi taking photos near the set. The exact timeline of the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series from Disney+ isnt' entirely clear, except that it takes place following the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and prior to the events of Star Wars: A New Hope. Since the series is presumed to be a lightsaber-slinging Jedi adventure, though, it might seem like an odd choice to have Obi-Wan on Tattooine -- where he appeared to be living in seclusion, trying to forget the "good old days" -- so soon.

But remember that the actor has suggested it's possible we will see a young Luke Skywalker in the series. After all, when the name "Kenobi" first comes up in A New Hope, it's not like Luke has no idea who that might be.

You can see some set photos below.

Looking back at his debut as Obi-Wan in the prequel trilogy of Star Wars films, McGregor admits it "was hard they didn't get well received. That was quite difficult. They were universally not very much liked." Now, the prequels have aged well with the addition of animated shows like Clone Wars whch have further developed the characters introduced in those moves, leaving fans wanting to see more of McGregor as Obi-Wan for years now. Rumors and speculation swirled for decades about hiim returning to the part but the actor had to keep quiet, all along. "I'd see stuff on social media like, 'They better cast Ewan as Obi-Wan,' and I wasn't able to say anything," he says. "But it was pretty humiliating to think that [Disney] might be thinking about casting someone else."

The new series has been a brand new experience for McGregor, who remembers how drastically different the Star Wars production looked with the trilogies compared to how Lucasfilm is bringing the new shows to life. "They project [the virtual backgrounds] onto this massive LED screen," he explains, referencing technology which was also used on the set of The Mandalorian. "So if you're in a desert, you're standing in the middle of a desert. If you're in the snow, you're surrounded by snow. And if you're in a cockpit of a starfighter, you're in space. It's going to feel so much more real."

Overall, he's nothing but enthusiastic for this new run as Ob-Wan. "I'm really excited about it," he says. "Maybe more so than the first ones, because I'm older — I just turned 50 — and I'm just in a much better place."