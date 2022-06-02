Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi’s O’Shea Jackson Says Racist Fans Will “Loooooove” His Character

Lucasfilm premiered the first two episodes of their Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series last week, and it was definitely the center of a lot of controversy. One of the main actors in the series, Moses Ingram, who plays Reva, has been unfairly targeted due to the come of her skin. The official Star Wars account defended Ingram after she was sent death threats for playing the show’s villain. We have yet to see who O’Shea Jackson Jr. is playing in the series, but he’s come out to defend his co-star, all the while teasing racist fans about his role.

While responding to a tweet that describes the situation that’s happening to Ingram Jackson makes a quick joke about James Earl Jones returning to voice Darth Vader. In the tweet the Obi-Wan Kenobi star says “Probably kills them that James Earl Jones is Darth Vader 😂😂😂. They are gonna loooooove finding out what my character does.” You can check out Jackson’s tweet below.

Probably kills them that James Earl Jones is Darth Vader 😂😂😂. They are gonna loooooove finding out what my character does https://t.co/xPWvBnR2J4 — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) May 31, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be the first time Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprise their iconic Star Wars roles since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. McGregor’s titular Jedi will take on Christensen’s Darth Vader for what’s technically the first time, and in a recent interview with Variety it seems that the star thought the encounter was terrifying.

“Yeah, I’ve never worked with Darth Vader before because he didn’t exist,” McGregor reveals. “At the very end of Episode III we see him sort of being born, I suppose, but I hadn’t worked with him and I hadn’t worked with Storm Troopers. We worked with Clone Troopers, but mainly they weren’t there. They were put in afterwards. So it was kind of cool. I had all these flashbacks to being young… seeing Darth Vader coming at you is pretty terrifying. I don’t care who you are! Even if you know it’s Hayden [Christensen] in there. You know it’s still quite scary seeing that face come at you.”

Lucasfilm and the streaming service describe the series as follows: “During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire.” The first three episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie.

