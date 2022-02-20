Star Wars: Timelines Revealed

The Star Wars saga spans generations and charts the rises and falls of civilizations. Keeping up with all of that will become easier when DK releases Star Wars: Timelines this November. The new Star Wars reference book from Kristin Baver, Jason Fry, Cole Horton, Amy Richau, and Clayton Sandell presents the significant events of the Star Wars universe in chronological order. The book goes as far back as before Star Wars: The High Republic, spans the entire Skywalker saga, and concludes with the First Order’s fall. Events from Star Wars television, games and comic books are included, making this a unified presentation of the Star Wars mythology.

“The painstaking process for researching and writing Star Wars: Timelines has been unlike any other book I’ve written,” Horton tells StarWars.com. “With so many stories told over the decades and through many mediums, these timelines are an ideal way to illustrate the connected, epic nature of Star Wars storytelling.”

“I first gained a real appreciation for the way events across all kinds of Star Wars storytelling intertwine when I was writing Skywalker: A Family at War in 2020, but that was just scratching the surface compared to this project,” says Baver. “It’s a thrill to be working with such an accomplished crew of writers to take on this Summa-verminoth-sized job. And it’s opened my eyes to so many of the intricacies that make these stories come alive and give the galaxy that expansive, lived-in feel.”

Here is DK’s official description of Star Wars: Timelines: “Chart the history of Star Wars in this stunning guide, from the time before the High Republic to the First Order. An indispensable companion for all Star Wars fans, this premium quality book displays visual timelines that chronologically map key events, characters, and developments, and mark their significance.

Track crucial conflicts across the years that affect the galaxy in profound ways. Follow the Skywalker lightsaber as it passes through the generations and witness the evolution of the iconic TIE fighter across different eras. Trace the movement of the Death Star plans over the years and uncover multiple branching timelines that break down important battles.

See essential events at a glance arranged by era and drill down into details to discover major and minor events, key dates, and fascinating insights all chronologically arranged. Pore over intricate timelines on nearly every page.”

Star Wars: Timelines goes on sale on November 29th. Pre-orders are live now on Amazon.