Star Wars: Mark Hamill Issues Advisory About Luke Skywalker Lightsaber Up For Sale

There are many one-of-a-kind props from the set of the original Star Wars, though Mark Hamill warns that Luke Skywalker‘s lightsaber isn’t one of them. Following the announcement that a new auction would be selling off multiple props from the film, Hamill clarified that multiple lightsabers were used on each film.

Hamill detailed, “Be Advised-There was no ONE lightsaber I used in the films, but many, MANY, both for myself & my stunt-double. Multiple duplicate back-up props are commonplace during production-When the handle ridges were cutting my hands, they even made a few w/ soft sponge ridges!”

These details are helpful, especially given the way the Profiles in History auction described the item. Per press release, the item was described, “The original Mark Hamill ‘Luke Skywalker’ lightsaber from Star Wars: A New Hope.” While this could technically be correct, so long as it is a lightsaber prop used in the original film, it could easily be misinterpreted to mean the only original item that was used in the film.

This prop isn’t the only Star Wars item up for auction, with a TIE Fighter pilot helmet, C-3PO hands, Scout Trooper helmet, and a First Order Stormtrooper helmet that’s autographed by Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and Daisy Ridley all up for auction. The lightsaber is estimated to take in nearly $150,000.

Multiple prop lightsabers may have existed on the set of the film, but the same can’t be said of the in-world relic. The events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi could potentially have seen the end of Luke’s weapon, which was adopted by Rey.

After defeating Supreme Leader Snoke and his Praetorian Guards, Rey and Kylo Ren fought to possess Luke’s weapon. Their powers were so strong that, rather than either party winning, the lightsaber hilt snapped in half.

During a recent episode of The Star Wars Show, fans were given an up-close look at the prop used in the film, which appeared to have had its Kyber Crystal snapped in half. Were this the case, Rey would have to find a new crystal to build her own lightsaber in Star Wars: Episode IX, though if the crystal is intact, she could potentially repurpose the crystal and merely construct a new hilt.

While Rey might think there is only one iconic lightsaber, don’t be fooled by any auctions claiming they have the original item.

Find out how Rey gets a new lightsaber when Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters in December of 2019.