Star Wars: Original Sabine Wren Actor Reacts to Live-Action Casting Reports

The Best Fans You guys are honestly the best. Just wanted to pop on here to tell you I've seen all of your sweet tweets and memes and hashtags and calls for petitions (😂) and man, y'all really know how to make a girl feel loved. Thanks, friends, LOVE YOU RIGHT BACK. 💜💜💜 — Tiya Sircar (@tiyasircar) August 13, 2021 First, Tiya Sircar wanted to let all her Star Wars fans know how much she's feeling the love when it comes to being nominated for a role in the live-action Star Wars Universe.

No Substitutions WE WANT YOU pic.twitter.com/qyw9MT8XLH — 🐺 (@TheLothWolf) August 13, 2021 Die-hard Star Wars animation fans can't accept the idea of anyone else playing Sabine Wren. The same thing happened when Rosario Dawson got the role of Ahsoka instead of voice actress Ashley Eckstein, but eventually fans came around.

The Sabine We Know ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u0wTS1CHJF — Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) August 13, 2021 So very hard, change is.

A Ferrari Needs To Be Seen Most compelling argument pic.twitter.com/tSMo5YIj3G — Xtian (@niknok007) August 13, 2021 It's true: when something is that good, you don't keep it hidden away. Tiya Sircar needs to be back in the Star Wars Universe, in some form or fashion.

All We Ever Needed We love you so much, Tiya!! You're the best Sabine we could've asked for. 💜🥺 pic.twitter.com/7tM7cH959w — zenith ⌖ brocken/in denial era (@spectrewren) August 13, 2021 We may get a new Sabine Wren - but that doesn't diminish the shine of the character Sircar created. Not one bit.

Salute You're an amazing actress and phenomenal as Sabine 💜 pic.twitter.com/L31lbzDwAt — Maria (@MayroftheGalaxy) August 13, 2021 This is the only .gif we need, to say everything we need.

Fingers Crossed You deserve it, Tiya!!! 💜 fingers crossed 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/54yN5pLy7G — Lorcan 🇮🇪 (@WrenSpecialty) August 13, 2021 The role of Sabine Wren hasn't been cast yet for live-action (that we know of). Actress Katie Sackhoff got to take her Bo Katan Kryze character from animated series like Clone Wars and Rebels into the live-action Mandalorian series; Ashley Eckstein wasn't so lucky. Of course, Star Wars fans had fan-cast Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka, which arguably contributed to her casting. It really is a coin toss trying to guess how Lucasfilm will approach casitng Sabine...