Star Wars: Original Sabine Wren Actor Reacts to Live-Action Casting Reports

By Kofi Outlaw

Star Wars fans are buzzing about a recent report, which states that Lucasfilm is already out looking for an actress to play the live-action version of Star Wars Rebels' Mandalorian warrior/artist, Sabine Wren. Word is that Sabine will be a major supporting character for the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka Disney+ series centered around Rosario Dawnson's Ahsoka Tano and that the series will largely be a Star Wars Rebels sequel, picking up from that animated series' cliffhanger finale.

Naturally, the news that Lucasfilm is looking for an actress to play Sabine Wren has ruffled feathers with longtime fans of the Star Wars Rebels animated series. However, Sabine's Rebels voice actress Tiya Sircar is keeping things positive with her latest social media post:

The Best Fans

First, Tiya Sircar wanted to let all her Star Wars fans know how much she's feeling the love when it comes to being nominated for a role in the live-action Star Wars Universe. 

prevnext

No Substitutions

Die-hard Star Wars animation fans can't accept the idea of anyone else playing Sabine Wren. The same thing happened when Rosario Dawson got the role of Ahsoka instead of voice actress Ashley Eckstein, but eventually fans came around. 

prevnext

The Sabine We Know

So very hard, change is. 

prevnext

A Ferrari Needs To Be Seen

It's true: when something is that good, you don't keep it hidden away. Tiya Sircar needs to be back in the Star Wars Universe, in some form or fashion. 

prevnext

All We Ever Needed

We may get a new Sabine Wren - but that doesn't diminish the shine of the character Sircar created. Not one bit. 

prevnext

Salute

This is the only .gif we need, to say everything we need. 

prevnext

Fingers Crossed

The role of Sabine Wren hasn't been cast yet for live-action (that we know of). Actress Katie Sackhoff got to take her Bo Katan Kryze character from animated series like Clone Wars and Rebels into the live-action Mandalorian series; Ashley Eckstein wasn't so lucky. Of course, Star Wars fans had fan-cast Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka, which arguably contributed to her casting. It really is a coin toss trying to guess how Lucasfilm will approach casitng Sabine... 

prevnext
0comments

Hashtag Time


You knew it was going to happen... and there it is. 

prev
Start the Conversation

of