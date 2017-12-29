Awesome Fan Video Reimagines ‘Star Wars’ as ‘Baby Driver’ Trailer

Considering the long legacy that Star Wars has had in pop culture, it’s safe to assume that the original trilogy has been remixed and mashed up in a bunch of different ways. But a new fan video just might be one of the most delightful yet.

YouTuber Mr. Krepshus recently shared a new video, which recuts the original Star Wars trilogy into the style of Baby Driver‘s first trailer. You can check it out above.

While combining the two properties might not be the first thing fans would think about, it partners together pretty well. The trailer’s use of Button Down Brass’ “Tequila” certainly helps this, as the song syncs surprisingly well with lightsaber battles and the Millennium Falcon traveling through lightspeed.

Interspersed between the song are some of the franchise’s more humorous moments, which certainly wouldn’t be out of place in an Edgar Wright-directed film.

Mr. Krepshus is no stranger to these Baby Driver mashups, previously posting a pretty perfect one for Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Still, there are quite a few added levels to this Star Wars mashup that make it even more perfect.

For one thing, Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort was frequently listed on the shortlist to star in Solo: A Star Wars Story, a role that ultimately went (to the chagrin of some, apparently) to Alden Ehrenreich. And in another form of kismet, John Boyega, who currently stars in the Star Wars “sequel trilogy” almost played Elgort’s role in Baby Driver.

Ultimately, the two properties combined together within Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as Wright played one of the Crait Resistance fighters within the film.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.