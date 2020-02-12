Star Wars: Oscars Audience Reacts to Jabba’s Palace Performance in Hilarious Mash-Up

The 92nd Academy Awards took place on Sunday, and it was a big night for many films, especially South Korea’s Parasite. The evening also saw a lot of surprises, including a performance by Eminem. The rapper took to the stage to sing his song “Lose Yourself” from the 2002 movie 8 Mile, which won the Oscar for Best Original Song back in 2003. When Eminem first came onstage, there were a lot of bewildered faces in the audience, but eventually, the crowd of celebrities settled in and started grooving along to the song. The reactions were ultimately priceless, so it’s no surprise the clip has already become a meme. People have inserted the reactions into various other performances, and one that was recently shared to Twitter might be our favorite. A Star Wars fan decided to use “Jedi Rocks,” the song added into the scene at Jabba’s Palace in Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi during the film’s 1997 re-release.

“I’ve been wanting to make this since Sunday lol,” @heathdwilliams wrote.

You can check out the video below:

As you can see, the reactions range from a confused Billie Eilish (the 18-year-old singer/songwriter who recently scored 5 Grammys and performed “Yesterday” during the Oscars) to a befuddled Idina Menzel (the actor who voices Elsa in Frozen and Frozen 2 who performed “Into the Unknown” during the event). However, the crowd eventually got into the performance, and you can see people like Brie Larson (the star of Captain Marvel who presented an award alongside Sigourney Weaver and Gal Gadot) and Todd Phillips (the director of Joker, which was nominated for 11 awards and won two) smiling and dancing along to the performance. There are many other great celebrity reactions, but the best is probably Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. She’s singing along in the clip, but it’s especially fun to think she knows all of the words to the silly song from the franchise that made her famous.

Despite the mixed reviews, The Rise of Skywalker was also nominated for three Oscars on Sunday. The movie was up for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy). The awards ended up going to Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir), Ford v Ferrari (Donald Sylvester), and 1917 (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still playing in select theaters.