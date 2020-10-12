Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 New TV Spot Released

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has released a new season 2 TV Spot, which you can watch above. The new commercial is pretty much a condensed version of The Mandalorian season 2 trailer that was recently released, but it still does the job of getting Star Wars's fans pulses pounding. The new Mandalorian TV Spot comes on the heels of some new season 2 character posters, with Disney releasing the following announcement about season 2: "The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is already a veritable hype train of big fan-service events. First, we know that The Mandalorian (Din Djarin) and Baby Yoda ("The Child") are being set on a collision course with the Jedi Order, who are the appointed caretakers of the mysterious young member of Yoda's race. Along that path, we know that The Mandalorian will also see his story collide with that Moff Gideon and the Darksaber, which is tied to the Great Purge of Mandalore. Big Star Wars figures will be making an appearance, including Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) - with more surprise cameos expected, as well. Like with season 1, The Mandalorian will also have some fun celebrity cameos, which already include the likes of Timothy Olyphant and WWE's Sasha Banks.

“The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal, with guest stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer."