Star Wars: Pedro Pascal May Have Revealed The Mandalorian’s Name

The first episode of The Mandalorian has finally made its way online with the official launch of Disney+ in the United States, and with it a major chapter in that galaxy far, far away has officially begun. The first ever live-action Star Wars TV series takes place just after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi but well before Star Wars: The Force Awakens, in a time of lawlessness and when the remains of the Empire still cling to relevance. Like some branches of Star Wars lore, The Mandalorian takes a lot of its cues from westerns, one highly publicized influence being Sergio Leone’s “Man with No Name” trilogy; as such, the titular bounty hunter will be mostly nameless throughout his series. Or will he?

In an officially released EPK interview for the series, star Pedro Pascal may have revealed the full name for the title character, something that fans didn’t expect to learn for some time. Speaking about the character himself, Pascal reveals the character’s real name to be Den Jarin or perhaps Din Jarren (the official spelling of course is up in the air for now). You can watch the interview yourself in the player above (skip ahead to the 2:30 mark to hear the name!) and sound off in the comments below with how YOU think The Mandalorian’s real name is spelled.

“(He)’s your iconically cool, flawed, mysterious, loner gunslinger that harkens to the best of the samurai movies and the westerns,” Pascal said about the character. “In talking to Jon I asked what I should be looking at. I know he loves movies, I love movies. ‘What would you like me to watch?’ I asked him. He immediately brought up Sergio Leone and Akira Kurosawa’s Yojimbo… He’s very samurai, Clint (Eastwood), and me. Just wedge me into those two iconic characters because he’s also, I love the opportunity to make him as human and accessible as possible, which is strange to say because it’s hard to get to him because he’s covered in armor from head to toe. But the idea is that he’s relatable, we’re all kind of covered in our own armor and terrified of taking that armor off, and that’s the thing that really crosses him over into a character that we’re all really going to want to follow.”

The Mandalorian‘s first season will debut new episodes weekly on the Disney+ platform, with new episodes typically arriving every Friday on the service. The second episode will debut online on Friday, November 15, just days after the series’ premiere. Episodes will continue to drop every Friday for the rest of the year, except for episode 6 which will be released on Wednesday, December 18 (ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). The season one finale for The Mandalorian will debut on Friday, December 27, with season two already officially in the works at Lucasfilm and Disney+.

The Mandalorian‘s first season will feature episodes directed by Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi. The series stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, Taika Waititi, Omid Abtahi, and Giancarlo Esposito. The official description for the series reads:

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

The Mandalorian won’t be the only Star Wars story we get this year though, with the ninth episode and the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, set to arrive in theaters Friday, December 20. Though the second season of The Mandalorian will seemingly debut in the interim, it’s already been revealed that the Star Wars franchise will be taking a break from theaters after the release of “Episode IX.” As the franchise hits the pause button on theatrical releases though, The Mandalorian will be joined by other Star Wars originals on Disney+ including an Obi-Wan Kenobi series and a Cassian Andor prequel series.

