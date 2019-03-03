Star Wars: Poe’s X-Wing Could be Part of Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is opening later this year at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, and fans are eager to find out what the new theme park attraction has in store. One eagle-eyed viewer spotted something when the park’s construction was featured on the news: Poe Dameron’s X-Wing.

Shared to the r/StarWarsLeaks subreddit, a page dedicated to “leaks, spoilers, rumors and news about upcoming Star Wars projects, focusing on films and television,” a new aerial shot of the park shows what looks to be a replica of Poe’s ship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Poe’s X-Wing appears at Galaxy’s Edge?,” u/Smokahontas1864 asked.

While there’s no official confirmation, it definitely looks like the T-70 X-Wing Starfighter, which is codenamed Black One. The fighter appears in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but is eventually destroyed by Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“New images show an X-Wing that looks exactly like Poe’s, parked outside of an attraction that features an appearance by Poe. It’s possible that this X-Wing is Poe’s. This would seemingly confirm that a *new* X-Wing would be built for Poe (after his X-Wing’s destruction in TLJ) because Galaxy’s Edge is confirmed to take place between TLJ and IX. This is also evidence that Poe may reprise piloting a black X-Wing in IX,” the original poster added.

They also point out in the comment section that this ship is “likely not ‘rebuilt’ from the previous ship, but is rather an entirely new build, made to look exactly like the old one.”

Many fans were quick to comment on the Reddit post, weighing in on what the sighting could mean.

“If you read any of the media articles from this past week it could be Poe’s X-Wing. But at the very least it’s going to be an X-Wing on part of the line/ride for Rise of the Resistance. This part of the ride/line will have you walking through a Resistance airfield with a few ships before continuing on in the ride/line,” u/dekushrub150 explained.

“Hope Poe gets his X-Wing back in Ep 9. That black X-Wing is bad ass,” u/JediKnightofRen added.

While there’s no official word on what the ship’s presence at Galaxy Edge means, many fans expect to find out more at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago next month. In fact, it’s currently rumored that Poe Dameron himself, Oscar Isaac, will be in attendance.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theaters on December 20th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!