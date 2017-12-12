Star Wars: Poll Finds People Like Jar Jar Binks More Than Kylo Ren

It seems ridiculous to state that a giant, disgusting worm that enslaves women and dies in the first 30 minutes of his only movie is more popular than all of the new characters in the Star Wars franchise, but here we are.

A new survey conducted by polling and research firm Morning Consult asked 2,200 adults in the United States about the Star Wars franchise, taking stock in topics such as their favorite films and characters. The firm states that people in the age 30-44 demographic responded more favorably than others.

One poll measured the favorability of the characters in the Star Wars franchise. Jabba the Hutt ranked with 42 percent favorability, compared to Finn and BB-8’s 39 percent, Rey’s 38 percent, and Kylo Ren’s 32 percent. Supreme Leader Snoke and Rogue One‘s Jyn Erso ranked the lowest of the new characters, at 26 and 29 percent respectively.

Leia Organa registered as the most favorable character with a whopping 73 percent. Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, and Yoda all came in one point below at 72 percent, while R2-D2 ranked at 71 percent.

Interestingly, Jar Jar Binks is viewed more favorably than Kylo Ren.

These results are indicative of how much older fans tend to enjoy the original trilogy to the prequels and sequels, though they also show that the new Disney films are more popular than Episodes I, II, and III.

A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi all rank with 94 percent favorability among those who have seen the movie. The Force Awakens and Rogue One both register at 91 percent. The Phantom Menace sits at 84 percent, Attack of the Clones at 85 percent, and Revenge of the Sith sits at 88 percent.

Of course, these polls are in no way definitive, and the fact that they were taken from a specific demographic skews the results. But they do provide a good look at what this segment of fans enjoys compared to the rest.

Maybe all of it will change when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.