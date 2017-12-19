‘Star Wars’: Make Your Own Porg Puppet

If you haven’t noticed, the internet has become obsessed with Porgs, the adorable little creatures from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and its time for them to invade your kitchens and classrooms.

To keep up with the new phenomenon, and help give the world access to Porgs, Disney Family has released step by step instructions on how to create your very own Porg puppet. All it takes is a few simple materials, and a little bit of time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You’ll start by heading to Family.Disney.com and downloading the Porg puppet template. Then, you need to gather 8 1/2 x 11″ cardstock, scissors, pencil, glue, tape, 5 1-inch washers, string, 2 popsicle sticks, gray and orange markers and white sequins.

Once you have everything together, you’ll use the puppet template to trace your Porg’s body and cut it out.

This is where things get interesting, and you’ll need to head over to the Disney Family website for the precise, step-by-step instructions.

When it’s all finished, your Porg will look just like the one below. You’ll be able to pull the strings of your little animal and mimic all of your favorite Porg scenes from Star Wars: The Last Jedi!