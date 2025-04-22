Andor’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Sets a New Star Wars Record

The first wave of reviews for Andor Season 2 are in, and the show has set an impressive record for the Star Wars franchise. On Rotten Tomatoes, with 58 reviews counted as of this writing, Andor Season 2 has a critics score of 98%, easily passing the threshold to be considered Certified Fresh on the aggregator. That makes Andor Season 2 the highest-rated live-action Star Wars project of all time, narrowly edging out Andor Season 1, which has a 96% score. On the movie side of things, The Empire Strikes Back is the highest-rated with a score of 95%.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Critics Consensus for Andor Season 2 is available on the Rotten Tomatoes website. It reads, “Investing startling conviction and gravity into the Star Wars sandbox, Andor‘s superb second season lights a fire of rebellion that heats up the screen.” Similar to Season 1, reviews have praised Season 2 for pushing the franchise forward with its daring storytelling and strong performances. The Hollywood Reporter noted that critics received all 12 episodes ahead of the review embargo, so the 98% score is representative of the entire season’s quality. The average review score is 9.3/10.

After the success of Andor Season 1, showrunner Tony Gilroy knew the creative team had to up the ante for the second and final season, working hard to deliver more big moments to enthrall audiences. Andor star Diego Luna promised the twists and turns will forever change how fans watch Rogue One moving forward, recontextualizing certain lines of dialogue.

Andor Season 2 is another win for Lucasfilm’s slate of Disney+ shows. It was only a handful of months ago that the series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew became Certified Fresh itself (92% critics score), earning praise for its old-school adventurous tone. The difference between it and Andor is that reviewers screened only the first few Skeleton Crew episodes prior to the embargo.

Considering how beloved Andor Season 1 was among critics and fans, there is a great deal of anticipation for Season 2’s arrival. It’s exciting to see the second season also received universal praise. Whenever something reaches the heights of Andor Season 1, there’s always a risk the follow-up could be a bit of a letdown. Andor Season 2 marketing materials illustrated the same compelling drama and hard-hitting action viewers have come to expect from the series, but it wasn’t until now that viewers know it lives up to the standards set by its predecessor. Star Wars fans should be in for a treat over the next month, enjoying three new episodes of Andor a week until mid-May. Each block covers one year, leading up to the events of Rogue One.

The only unfortunate thing about Andor Season 2’s premiere is that it marks Gilroy’s final project within the franchise. Between his work on Rogue One and Andor, he proved to be a refreshing voice for Star Wars, finding a way to tell captivating stories that aren’t overly reliant on fan service or nostalgia. Andor has plenty of connections to the larger Star Wars property, but its tone and approach help set it apart from the other movies and TV shows. It’d be nice if Gilroy was sticking around in the galaxy far, far away, but his decision to step away is understandable. He’s finished the tale he set out to tell and gets to ride off into the sunset on a high note. Now, he’ll have plenty of clout to get any kind of project he wants off the ground.