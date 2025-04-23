5 The Clone Wars Era Characters Who Should Appear in Star Wars Zero Company

When Electronic Arts revealed that it is working with developer Bit Reactor for Star Wars Zero Company, fans were understandably excited. After all, the fledgling studio is made up of veterans from hit strategy games like XCOM and Civilization. With Zero Company revealed as an XCOM-like set toward the end of the Clone Wars era, that hype went through the roof. Details about Star Wars Zero Company are still relatively light, but we know it stars a new character named Hawks, who is a former Republic officer. They’re leading a rag-tag band of heroes on what seems like an impossible mission. Bit Reactor will likely stick to new characters for the main cast, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see a few fan-favorite Clone Wars characters pop up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since we don’t know exactly when Star Wars Zero Company takes place, we don’t know which characters from The Clone Wars will still be alive. With that in mind, we’ve tried to pick characters who made it through that era of Star Wars history. Unfortunately, that means characters who might fit well, like Savage Opress and Fives, won’t be included below. Here’s who we hope makes an appearance in Star Wars Zero Company.

The Bad Batch

It might be slightly cheating to include the entire Bad Batch here, but they have to be top contenders to feature in Zero Company. In some ways, it’s surprising that this isn’t just a Bad Batch game, given how easily that group would slot into an XCOM-like strategy game.

That said, while we’re not getting the Bad Batch game some fans might be dreaming of, they should still pop up in Zero Company. Whether it’s a mission where the Batch joins your crew or you’re racing against them to complete an objective, Bit Reactor shouldn’t pass up this perfect opportunity.

Cad Bane

As a bounty hunter, Bane can fill any role the developers need. If Bit Reactor wants a compelling boss fight against a known character, he pulls that off easily. If they want an uneasy alliance that ends with a double-cross, Bane would do that in his sleep.

Plus, his kit of abilities would be a blast to try out in turn-based combat. In the initial reveal trailer, we see characters jet-packing around and using gear to gain an advantage. Bane’s skill as a top-of-the-line bounty hunter could take that to the next level.

Rex

Force-users like Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker, and Obi-Wan Kenobi probably aren’t popping up in Zero Company. It’s possible, but Bit Reactor seems more interested in telling a brand-new story, which likely means the cameos will feature lesser-known characters.

With that in mind, Rex is a great option as an important Clone Wars character who isn’t an incredibly powerful Jedi. Don’t get us wrong, Rex packs a punch, but his popping up wouldn’t be as big of a game-changer as the Jedi mentioned above.

Hondo Ohnaka

Hondo is kind of like Cad Bane in that it’s easy to imagine him showing up anywhere in the galaxy and offering a “helping hand” to Hawks and crew. Now, that assist is just as likely to end with Hawks in a jail cell as it is to finish positively, making Hondo a character Bit Reactor could have a lot of fun with in its storytelling.

If nothing else, Hondo would provide some comedic relief with his free-wheeling deals and oddly powerful charisma. Bit Reactor could even have the Weequay pirate join your party alongside Bane for even more antics.

Darth Maul

We know we said Bit Reactor would likely skip over powerful Force users, but we’re making an exception for Maul. He’s one of the Star Wars characters who gained the most from The Clone Wars, so if the developers want a Jedi or Sith character to play off of, he’s the best bet.

Plus, Maul is getting a new animated series called Shadow Lord. Like Zero Company, the show is scheduled to launch in 2026. Bit Reactor and Electronic Arts would be smart to have a little cross-promotion between the two, driving fans to play and watch both. You don’t always get such an easy crossover opportunity, so the publisher should take advantage of it.