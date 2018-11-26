Star Wars Prequel Memes SubReddit Community Wages War Against ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

While there are plenty of us who love both the Star Wars prequels and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (okay, maybe not plenty, but we do exist), there’s currently a lot of tension between the two fandoms on Reddit.

For some reason, the Star Wars Prequel Memes SubReddit has decided to go after Avengers: Infinity War, hitting them with a pretty low blow.

While it is certainly disappointing that a universally disliked movie such as Suicide Squad outranks the MCU in Academy Awards, there’s no denying the 2016 DC film had some impressive make-up and hairstyling, leaving Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini, and Christopher Nelson with a well-deserved prize.

Either way, PrequelMemes has gone to war with thanosdidnothingwrong, and while the battle seemed to have started in good fun, they two groups are taking the matter pretty seriously.

“Dread it. Run from it. The memewar still arrives,” writes N8theGr8 on the MCU side.

“We have been attacked by /r/prequelmemes but we will stand idly by no further. Fun isn’t something one considers when balancing the universe, but this does put a smile on our faces.”

This war cry was detailed, including the declaration that, “For too long we have allowed the members of /r/prequelmemes to assault this subreddit dedicated to the deification of our god Thanos, but they have desecrated our sacred plane for the last time. We declare war.”

Wow. Things sure heated up quickly! This led to some drama within the prequel community, who had to regroup and change up the rules after things got too messy.

“We’re keepers of the peace, not soldiers,” writes stevethecow, the prequel side’s mod. “As you all know, this community loves to engage in competitions with other subreddits.”

Unfortunately, it appears things went a little too far when members of the group started to “curb stomp the sh*t out of whoever dares confront us.”

This caused the mod to create a new rule, “No encouraging inter-subreddit drama.”

The post concludes with an apology, “To those of you who behaved and saw the wars as friendly competition, I am sorry that the majority of this sub is too reactionary for us to allow it.”

Those of us who are mere bystanders and lovers of both sides, it’s actually quite fun to read all of the sick and clever burns. However, it appears too many lines were crossed.

I”s honestly quite amazing to crawl into these weird depths of the internet, and we hope that one day, fandoms can get along or razz each other in a playful and respectful way.

Star Wars and Marvel fans both have 2019 to look forward to with Captain Marvel, Avengers 4, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Star Wars: Episode 9 all set to hit theaters before the year is done.