‘Star Wars Rebels’ Actress Would Love to Reprise Her Role in the Future

After the ending of Star Wars Rebels, fans have been wondering about the fates of many characters from the series.

While there was a definitive ending, the show also set up future stories as Sabine Wren and Ahsoka Tano set off to find the missing Ezra Bridger many years in the future, after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Voice actor Tiya Sircar is anxious to see how that all turns out, and she wants to explore that storyline in the future. While taking part in a “Ask Me Anything” thread on Reddit, Sircar revealed that she wants to continue to be a part of the Star Wars universe after the series finale of Rebels.

“I was so intrigued by that ending! I have no idea what’s in store for Sabine but man, I would love it if we got to see her and Ahsoka fulfill their mission to find Ezra. How cool to have a series led by two kick-ass female warriors on a mission to find and rescue their friend?!” Sircar wrote.

The actor also teased that Ahsoka and Sabine would likely try to find out at some point in the future, and said she’d like her character to have a punk rock mohawk if we get to see her on screen again.

We last see Sabine on Lothal before she goes off on a journey to search for her friend, Sircar was asked if she thought her character remained on Ezra’s home world throughout the galactic rebellion.

“I think Sabine would be any and everywhere she could be to do as much damage to the Empire as humanly (Mandalorian-ly?) possible. Whatever it takes, right? I feel like that would be a philosophy of hers,” she wrote.

Star Wars Rebels creator Dave Filoni has teased his next project, but has been hesitant to admit if it would include Sabine and Ahsoka’s journey to find Ezra.

“I’ve always felt the best stories end and then other stories begin,” Filoni said, “and there’s no better way to take two of my favorite characters and have them ride off into the sunset, like I’ve seen so many cowboys over the years, or Indiana Jones.”

Hopefully we learn more about a potential new series soon.

Star Wars Rebels can now be streamed on Disney XD.