‘Star Wars Rebels’ Season 4 Coming to Blu-ray in July

The animated series Star Wars Rebels came to a close earlier this year with its fourth season, bringing many characters’ journeys to an organic end. In case you missed the final season or want to re-live all of the exciting action, Star Wars Rebels Season Four will be available on Blu-ray July 31st.

Not only will the set include all 15 episodes of the final season, but fans will also be able to go behind the scenes of the thrilling conclusion to the series with a variety of featurettes.

Per Lucasfilm:

“Listen as Executive Producer Dave Filoni shares his wisdom on six audio commentaries, and go inside the show as the series’ creators explore what brought Ezra, Kanan, Hera, Sabine, Zeb, and Chopper to the end of their journey in the extra ‘Ghosts of Legend.’ Learn about the nature of the Force as Filoni shares insights into the power that binds the galaxy together in Rebels and across the Star Wars saga with the special, ‘Forces of Rebellion.’ Meet the mastermind behind the score from the series in a special behind-the-scenes feature on the composer, ‘Kevin Kiner: The Rebel Symphony,’ and discover what inspired the show’s most enduring musical themes.”

The series finale of the show brought with it many exciting revelations, including hints at the future of the saga.

The events of the show took place after Revenge of the Sith and before A New Hope, leaving many fans to wonder how the heroes of the Ghost crew might connect to the larger mythology of the series. While some of the crew members’ journeys continued, others seemingly ended.

According to Filoni, not all of the fates we saw were as permanent as we may have thought.

“I thought a lot about that… It’s one of those things that you go ‘Oh boy, I love the idea of an end credits scene!’” Filoni revealed to Rebels Recon about including a teaser involving the characters. “But as tempting as that is, I [decided that] if I cover that, then I want to do it right, and I don’t want to commit to things right now because things might change. So I have a lot of theories about it and what I think happens and where they are. I’ll say this much: they’re not dead. Both of them survive, both Ezra and Thrawn I would say survive it.”

Grab your copy of Star Wars Rebels Season Four on Blu-ray July 31st.

