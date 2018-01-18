More ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Episode Details Emerge, Trailer Possibly Debuting Soon

Star Wars fans have a limited amount of time to spend with the crew of the Ghost, as Star Wars Rebels is set to conclude this season. With the show reportedly returning to Disney XD within the next few weeks, episode descriptions for two more episodes have surfaced online.

On March 10, the 12th episode of the series will debut, entitled “Wolves at the Door.” In the episode, “Ezra and the Ghost crew learn the Empire has plans for the Jedi Temple on Lothal.” The following week, the episode “A World Between Worlds,” debuts, which is described, “While the other rebels engage the Imperial forces outside the Jedi temple, Ezra gains access inside and experiences a revelation.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Details about the show’s midseason return episodes were also recently revealed, which are as follows:

Jedi Night – The Ghost Crew infiltrates the Imperial headquarters on Lothal to save one of their own.

DUME – Reeling from a devastating loss, the Ghost crew rallies together to find a new purpose and resolve.

Fans of the series are quite nervous about what the rest of the season will hold, as the description of “DUME” sounds quite ominous. The series could potentially lose a member of the Ghost crew permanently, yet with Ezra appearing in subsequent episodes and Hera being mentioned in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and a comic book featuring her on Hoth, we know that she’ll survive through the end of the season.

A fan recently noticed a bevy of private YouTube videos being uploaded to the Star Wars channel’s “Rebels” playlist, which may hint at a trailer for the series’ return debuting in the near future.

When the midseason return episode details debuted online, they coincided with a premiere date of February 24. Additionally, one of the cast members made a remark online about the show’s February 24 return date.

Shortly after the information became public, a Lucasfilm publicist tweeted from her account, “For everyone asking, the return date for # StarWarsRebels in the US will be confirmed very soon (within a week). There’s some incorrect info out there, but we think you’ll be pleased when we make the official announcement.”

Whether this was in regards to the February 24 return or other information circulating online is unclear, but we can probably expect an official trailer for the midseason premiere and official airdate very soon.

[H/T StarWarsNewsNet]