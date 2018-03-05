Don’t Expect to See More Time Travel in the Star Wars Galaxy

Before fans get to feast on the series finale of Star Wars Rebels, Dave Filoni was gracious enough to answer fan questions about the game-changing episode “A World Between Worlds.”

The episode saw Ezra in Force-dominant space where he had access to all of the knowledge of the universe, and it seemed like he could even change history. And now that he introduced this major aspect to the Star Wars galaxy, he’s hoping it doesn’t become abused in future stories.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I hope not. I mean, because this is important for this particular story, and I think we’d have to be very careful about how it would be used otherwise,” said Filoni in a discussion with CinemaBlend. “It’s why we destroy the temple in the episode. It’s mainly a place that people would go to see the future and the past.”

Filoni also explained that Ezra and Ahsoka Tano did not “time travel,” as many fans of science-fiction stories would come to understand it, and used the example of Anakin’s former Padawan to define how it works.

“It’s not such an active place and Ahsoka, for her part when she’s pulled out of that moment, is placed back in that same timeline and not very long after she left it,” Filoni said. “So again, she’s smart enough to know that she cannot go back with Ezra, so there is not this big time travel thing. She knows she has to remain a part of her world and her timeline.”

It remains to be seen of Ahsoka will return to aid the Rebels in their final attempt to free Lothal from Imperial rule, or if Emperor Palpatine will once again try to obtain Ezra Bridges’s power.

As Filoni teased, the “world between worlds” allowed people access to knowledge and destruction, which seems to be an invaluable tool for the Dark Lord of the Sith.

“The world between worlds is really about knowledge and gaining knowledge. As the Dume wolf says, what’s in there is knowledge and destruction,” Filoni said. “You can gain knowledge of the future or futures that may happen, and you can see things that happened in the past. You can at times choose to alter them, but it’s perilous to do so and when you alter something you don’t know if that’s not the way it always happened.”

Fans will get to see how it all plays out tonight on the series finale of Star Wars Rebels, airing on Disney XD.