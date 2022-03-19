Star Wars Rebels Fans Remember Iconic Episode “Twin Suns” Five Years Later

Earlier this month, Star Wars Rebels. Now they’re celebrating the stand-out episode “Twin Suns.” As the name implies, “Twin Suns” brought the Ghost crew to Tatooine with Darth Maul along for the ride. Set two years before A New Hope, this led to a final desert duel between Maul and Obi-Wan Kenobi during the Jedi’s time watching over young Luke Skywalker from a distance. The fight subverted all expectations. It didn’t seek to recreate the wild choreography from the lightsaber fight in The Phantom Menace. Instead, Maul quickly attempts the same maneuver he used to best Qui-Gon Jinn, only for Obi-Wan to see it coming and end Maul with a few lightsaber strokes.

The scene speaks to how much Obi-Wan Kenobi has grown since he first fought Maul on Naboo. There’s also a brief conversation that follows the duel. The Jedi tells the former Sith that Luke is the Chosen One. Maul affirms that “he will avenge us,” making it plain that Maul, Darth Sidious’ old apprentice, is in his way as much a victim of the Grand Sith Plan as his rival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/3rJPMywvXwg

“Twin Suns” remains one of the best episodes of animated Star Wars produced thus far and stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the live-action entries in the franchise. Rumor has it that Dave Filoni, who directed and co-wrote “Twin Suns,” nixed plans to bring Maul back in the . The significance of “Twin Suns” could be why (Disney claims there were no such plans, to begin with).

Either way, Star Wars Rebels fans are taking this anniversary as an opportunity to celebrate “Twin Suns.” Keep reading to see what they’re saying about it on social media.

“Twin Suns” and all of Star Wars Rebels is streaming now on Disney+. Obi-Wan Kenobi.

A Perfect Ending

https://twitter.com/halodude2014/status/1505009666392092672

Can’t Be Topped

https://twitter.com/TheFirstOkiro/status/1504885774734475264

One of the Greatest Moments

https://twitter.com/DarksaberLight/status/1504842180296327191

Essential

https://twitter.com/ajc254/status/1505176283906461696

Time for a Rewatch

https://twitter.com/starwarsiain/status/1504917033976221696

Damn

https://twitter.com/Jbandos/status/1504923085572644866

Iconic

https://twitter.com/lite_thespark/status/1504985219614580736

Watch It

https://twitter.com/ThatAldenDiaz/status/1503466547838390275

Poetry

https://twitter.com/robby_weidemann/status/1504832173219758080

Don’t Do This