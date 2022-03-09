Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Teaser Offers First Look at Young Luke Skywalker

It’s been a good day for Star Wars fans, as we earlier received our first official looks at the upcoming series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi through a number of stills, which was then followed by the official release of the series’ debut teaser trailer. There were a number of exciting reveals made in the teaser, as we got to witness the return of a number of beloved characters in addition to the debut of various newcomers to the live-action franchise, as well as our first look at a young Luke Skywalker, pretending to be a pilot as we all would assume the young Jedi would gladly do that age. You can see our first look at a young Luke below and in the above teaser trailer. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ on May 25th.

The story of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat-the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joining star Ewan McGregor are Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse also return for the series to reprise their roles from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

The above look isn’t the first glimpse at a young Luke that we’ve had since his debut in the original Star Wars trilogy, as both he and Leia appeared at the end of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, yet only as newborns. Additionally, recent years have seen the Star Wars franchise deliver new looks at Luke in previously unseen eras, which includes the years following his conflict with Darth Vader in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

In the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, audiences saw a young Luke appear to recruit Grogu into his burgeoning Jedi Temple for training, ultimately separating “Baby Yoda” from guardian Din Djarin. The effect was crafted through a performance by Mark Hamill being blended with body double Max Lloyd-Jones, while a similar effect was used for an appearance of Luke in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, with Graham Hamilton taking over for Lloyd-Jones.

It’s currently unknown just how big of a role the young Luke Skywalker will play in the upcoming series, though we’re sure to find out when Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ on May 25th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!