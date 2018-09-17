‘Star Wars Resistance’ Video Introduces the Aces

Lucasfilm has released a new featurette spotlighting the Aces of Star Wars Resistance.

As described in the featurette, the Aces are a group of pilots who are among the best in the nascent Resistance and the galaxy as a whole. They’ve been hired to protect the Resistance base. When there isn’t an immediate threat, they’re constantly challenging each other to races to see who really is the best of the best.

There are five Aces in total. Torra Doza is the daughter of Captain Doza of the Resistance and the youngest of the group. She’s played by Myrna Velasco. She’s often sheltered by her father and is looking for a friend, which she finds in the show’s lead character, Kaz.

“They’re just two kids trying to figure out the world,” Velasco says, “and I hope that audiences can really see that friendship.”

Hype Fazon is played by Donald Faison. Faison is best known for his role on Scrubs. He’s also a big fan of Star Wars. Hype Fazon is the rare example of a Star Wars character that was created with a specific actor in mind. Fazon is the best pilot in the Aces, but he makes no secret of the fact that he’s in it for the credits and the glory.

Griff Halloran, played by Stephen Stanton, is described as the “cranky old man” of the Aces. Griff was a TIE pilot during the age of the Galactic Empire and he still makes use of the gear from what he seems to think of as the good old days.

Mary Elizabeth McGlynn plays Freya Fenris. She’s serious, logical, and does not suffer fools, but is also the most trustworthy and loyal of the Aces.

Bo Keevil is described as the “Evel Knievel” of the group. Bo likes to push himself and his ship to the limit, which is why he’s the Ace most likely to crash.

Don’t forget to check out the other group of Star Wars Resistance pilots, Team Fireball.

Here’s the synopsis for Star Wars Resistance:

“Resistance fighter Poe Dameron tasks young pilot Kazuda (Kaz) Xiono with spying on the First Order. At the time, little was known about the secretive organization and its strength. In order to fulfill his mission, Kaz travels to the space station Colossus, which is being used by many ships as a port to refuel and do repairs. However, there are also dangerous races taking place there. After Kaz bragged with his piloting skills at his arrival there, he is soon drawn into one of the races…”

Star Wars Resistance premieres Sunday, Oct. 7th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.