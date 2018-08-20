New ‘Star Wars’ Animated Series Trailer Is Sparking a Major Anime Debate

The first trailer for Star Wars Resistance animated series dropped today, and it has revealed that the style of this new series is going to be very different than the Star Wars animated series that preceded it (Clone Wars and Rebels). Resistance has revealed a very unique look and style to its animation, and its sparking a big debate.

Ever since its announcement, Star Wars Resistance has drawn scrutiny because of its chosen animation style, which is inspired by the anime genre. That’s not jus an aesthetic observation: Star Wars animation guru Dave Filoni clearly stated as much, right from the start:

“The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots… I think we’ve captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time.”

Well, now that we’ve actually seen the first footage form Star Wars Resistance, viewers seem to be getting especially hung up on the animation, and its relationship to the anime genre. For some fans, the stylistic change is being viewed as a downturn, due to its anime influences; others seems to be enjoying the crossover in genres; while some are claiming that the show doesn’t go far enough with its anime indulgences.

Check out what Star Wars fans, anime fans, and everyone in between are now saying about the look of Star Wars Resistance:

As Advertised

For a lot of viewers, Star Wars Resistance is exactly what was advertised.

They weren’t kidding about the anime inspired art style of Star Wars Resistance — Corey (@Coreyfromaus) August 17, 2018

Which Anime Is It?

A lot of anime fans have been tying Resistance to all kinds of anime roots. Such as:

Whoa, this art style looks dope. Between anime, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and CGI → First Look Trailer – Star Wars Resistance https://t.co/kXSwIgD1xU — Doney den Ouden (@doney) August 17, 2018

That Macross Tho…

Some anime fans even see Star Wars Resistance as the second coming of the Macross franchise!

More of This

The fans who are liking the style of Star Wars Resistance seem to want more of the genre’s influence on the Star Wars franchise.

Totally digging this new trailer for #StarWars Resistance. Definitely need more anime-inspired SW stuff. @JoshuaHWeiss https://t.co/a6N60c3TCI — Alexis Loinaz (@alexisloinaz) August 17, 2018

Not Anime Enough

Of course, there are some hardcore anime fans for whom Star Wars Resistance seems like a bastardization of the genre:

STAR WARS: RESISTANCE human characters look like garbage. How is this not an anime series? Yuck.



TIE FIGHTER was made by a fan and looks 100x cooler. https://t.co/B4RXBUTLCR — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) August 17, 2018

Purity Matters

Those hardcore anime fans seem to have a consensus opinion: Star Wars needs 100% “pure” anime influence – not this mashup of anime and 3D animation.

No te gustaria ver un anime hecho en Japon sobre Star Wars? pero 100 por ciento japones,no como star wars resistance que lo uni… — Si. Me gusta que se retome Star Wars de otras formas además de las conocidas. Ahora nos estamos e… https://t.co/Fd6A7hA8jD — Darth Fëanor (@DarthFeanor) August 17, 2018

Does It Tho?

The biggest debate is whether or not this animation style actually looks and feels like anime. Clearly this fan has an opinion.

The Star Wars Resistance trailer looks like an anime. — The Blue Arrow (@connoriscoolio) August 17, 2018

Strong Resume

If you’re on the fence, here’s some of the other work that Polygon Studios has done in the anime genre:

2014 Anime trailer from the Japanese studio doing Star Wars: Resistance. https://t.co/wTwUohnuR2 — Hound 1138 ? (@Darth_Hound) August 11, 2018



What do you think of the look of Star Wars Resistance? Does the anime influence play well for you? Let us know in the comments!

The voice cast includes Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives) as Kazuda Xiono; Suzie McGrath (East Enders) as Tam Ryvora; Scott Lawrence (Legion) as Jarek Yeager; Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor) as Torra Doza; Josh Brener (Silicon Valley)as Neeku Vozo; Donald Faison (Scrubs) as Hype Fazon; Jim Rash (Community) and Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales) as Flix and Orka, respectively; Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Poe Dameron; Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Captain Phasma; and Rachel Butera (Tammy’s Tiny Tea Time) as General Leia Organa.

Star Wars Resistance will launch on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET, on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.