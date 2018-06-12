‘Community’ Star Shares Details About His ‘Star Wars Resistance’ Character

Star Wars fans had to say goodbye to the beloved animated series Star Wars Rebels earlier this year, leaving a massive hole in the hearts of audiences. Luckily, the next animated series, Star Wars Resistance, will be landing on Disney XD this fall. Community star Jim Rash detailed what fans can expect from the character he voices.

“You’ll hear pretty much this [gestures at his face], coming out of a creature. It’s really cool,” Rash shared with Entertainment Tonight. “That was one of those things where they said, ‘You can’t talk about it,’ and then I was working…[Bobby Moynihan’s character] and I basically run the equipment, sort of, check out area. Sort of like an Oscar and Felix [from The Odd Couple], it’s pretty cool.”

The upcoming series’ animation style will be inspired by anime and, while audiences haven’t gotten an official look at the final product, Rash teased that what he’s seen is already impressive.

“I wish I knew more because obviously we drop in and did that sort of as a recurring [character] so there are so many things that happen in between that we are not privy to,” Rash confessed. “I can’t wait to see it. I saw, at best, early animation and it was already amazing, this wasn’t even the finished product.”

Rash may have been quick to offer brief details about his character, though Moynihan was a little more tight-lipped earlier this year when asked about his involvement in the series as a guest on The Star Wars Show.

Moynihan confessed of the opportunity, “That’s the coolest thing I’ve ever heard,” after he was introduced as an official part of the Star Wars saga. When pressed for details, the actor refused to divulge anything.

The series is described as “an exciting new animated adventure series about KazudaXiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order.”

Previous animated Star Wars series have brought together impressive voice talent, though this new series might be the most star-studded cast yet. In addition to Rash and Moynihan, Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie will reprise their roles as Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, respectively.

The series also stars Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Suzie McGrath (East Enders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Donald Faison (Scrubs), and Rachel Butera (Tammy’s Tiny Tea Time).

Stay tuned for details about Star Wars Resistance before it comes to Disney XD this fall.

