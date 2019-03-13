‘Star Wars Resistance’ LEGO Sets Revealed

A fan on Instagram has shared a first look at one of the upcoming LEGO playsets from Star Wars Resistance, the animated series from the Disney Channel.

Differentiating between the Star Wars film trilogy that’s currently ongoing and the Star Wars Resistance animated series can be a little tough when it comes to merchandise: the two take place around the same time in the universe’s fictional timeline and feature some of the same characters and tech.

In the series, “Resistance fighter Poe Dameron tasks young pilot Kazuda (Kaz) Xiono with spying on the First Order. At the time, little was known about the secretive organization and its strength. In order to fulfill his mission, Kaz travels to the space station Colossus, which is being used by many ships as a port to refuel and do repairs. However, there are also dangerous races taking place there. After Kaz bragged with his piloting skills at his arrival there, he is soon drawn into one of the races…”

Resistance is undeniably lighter in tone, though it was renewed earlier this week for a second season. The last animated Star Wars series, Star Wars Rebels, similarly started with a relatively tame narrative before it evolved into an incredibly compelling narrative with mature themes. This isn’t to say that Resistance will get as dark, but with the series’ timeline coinciding with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, it’s possible it could explore more intense subject matter down the line.

“The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots,” co-creator Dave Filoni previously detailed about the series. “My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that’s been a big influence on me. There’s a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we’ve captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time.”

Star Wars Resistance airs on Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the Disney Channel. Season Two of the series is coming this fall.