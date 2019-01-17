New ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ Funko Pops Arrive Today

Funko has just dropped a big wave of new Star Wars Pop figures and, thankfully, it doesn’t involve the recent films. Indeed they’ve gone back to the glory days with Return of the Jedi.

The collection includes Wicket, Ewok village Leia, Electrocuted Darth Vader, Endor Han, Emperor Palpatine, and General Lando Calrissian. Those figures will be available to pre-order right here at some point today, January 17th. Outside of that, you can keep an eye out for a 10-inch Wicket Pop and a flocked Baby Nippet Pop at Target sometime in the coming months.

In other Star Wars figure news, the highly anticipated Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch General Grievous figure from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith has been released by Hasbro, and you can pre-order one is right here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99! Shipping is slated for March.

Reserve one while you can, because the General Grievous figure is going to be a big one. Fans have been begging Hasbro to deliver it for quite some time, and the reveal at NYCC 2018 back in October was a big deal.

Finally, the Gand bounty hunter Zuckuss is now part of The Black Series lineup and a huge 3 3/4-scale TIE Fighterwas added to The Vintage Collection. Both of these new releases are available to pre-order here with shipping slated for March. The official descriptions for each of the new releases are available below.

Star Wars The Black Series Zuckuss 6-inch Action Figure – Exclusive ($24.99): Kids and fans alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with Star Wars The Black Series Zuckuss 6-inch Action Figure – Exclusive! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. A Gand bounty hunter, Zuckuss heeded the Empire’s call for mercenaries to locate the Millennium Falcon and bring her fugitive crew to justice, receiving his orders on the bridge of Darth Vader’s Super Star Destroyer. This 6-inch-scale Zuckuss figure is carefully detailed to look like the character from The Empire Strikes Back. This figure features premium detail and multiple points of articulation.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Imperial TIE Fighter with Imperial TIE Fighter Pilot Action Figure ($79.99 with free U.S. shipping): It’s huge! The TIE fighter was the unforgettable symbol of the Imperial fleet. Carried aboard Star Destroyers and battle stations, TIE fighters were single-pilot vehicles designed for fast-paced dogfights with Rebel X-wings and other starfighters. Imagine recreating iconic moments from Star Wars with this Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3 3/4-inch-scale Imperial TIE Fighter vehicle, featuring premium deco and movie-inspired design, and including an Imperial TIE Fighter Pilot action figure.

