Star Wars Reveals New Character Details for The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian

Star Wars fans just keep having more and more stuff to look forward to this Winter and beyond. Fans are looking for any morsel of information available on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and it looks like they hit a treasure trove as some new toys surfaced this week. Star Wars News showed off some of the descriptions for the new line of figures, and the wording could provide some clues about what’s to come in this next iteration of the saga.

Triple Force Friday will be here before you know it next week and all these figures will be available for purchase then. Two of the series mentioned are The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian. Both of these are going to make this Winter a very exciting time for Star Wars fans. Some may have seen the trooper designs along with some other first looks at D23, but there is always something to be gleaned from new information.

Kylo Ren’s description was up first, “As Supreme Leader of the First Order, Kylo Ren wields more power than ever before. Nevertheless, Ren continues to search for secrets of the Force from the depths of the dark side.” This tracks very well with what people could glean from the ending of The Last Jedi and what has been showcased in the trailers. That curiosity could come back to bite him if he’s not careful.

One of the toys also confirmed that Kylo’s TIE fighter is called the TIE Whisper. A Funko POP! box had been discovered that revealed the name as well. An eagle-eyed Twitter user called @_selenejade was first on that discovery. That was something that stumped fans in all of the lead-up to this film. It is mildly humorous that the toys around the film are leading to more understanding than the trailers in some cases.

A Sith Trooper figure will be along for the ride as well, “In its ultimate push towards galactic conquest, the First Order readies an army of elite soldiers that draw inspiration and power from a dark and ancient legacy.” People had been saying for months that Rey and company wouldn’t be dealing with any old troopers this time around. The design of these warriors looks a lot like the throne room guards from that frenetic sequence in The Last Jedi.

Last, but certainly not least is The Mandalorian. Fans have seen a lot of the character in the promotional materials leading up to the Disney+ series. But, a new description couldn’t hurt, “His body is shielded by beskar armor, his face is hidden behind a T-visored mask, and his past is wrapped in mystery. The Mandalorian is battle-worn and tight-lipped, a formidable bounty hunter in an increasingly dangerous galaxy.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20th.