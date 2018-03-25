‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Backlash Won’t Impact Rian Johnson’s New Trilogy

Prior to the release of The Last Jedi, Lucasfilm announced it was so pleased with its collaboration with writer/director Rian Johnson that he would help create a new trilogy of Star Wars films, the first of which he would also direct. Following the film’s release, a vocal minority of audiences decried the ways in which the filmmaker handled beloved characters, some even going so far as to create petitions to demand his departure from Lucasfilm. Despite the vitriol these viewers spewed on social media, Johnson claims the backlash hasn’t impacted his approach to the new trilogy.

“I feel like every Star Wars thing that ever gets made has a big, loud response because Star Wars fans are passionate and that’s what makes them awesome,” Johnson shared with Fandango. “I don’t think it’s possible if you’re really telling a story you care about and having it come from your heart it’s just not possible to be intellectually processing what everyone else wants. Nor would it be a healthy thing, I don’t think that’s a good way to tell a story.”

The filmmaker’s new trilogy won’t be connected to the Skywalker Saga, allowing him to explore the galaxy far, far away however he sees fit. This disconnect between established characters and a new story will allow the filmmaker the freedom to go in any directions he sees fit, while also allowing audiences to embrace this new story without preconceived notions.

J.J. Abrams, who directed The Force Awakens and is directing Episode IX, also confessed that the backlash won’t impact his vision.

“Not in the least,” Abrams told IndieWire if he was adjusting his film to fans’ expectations. “There’s a lot that I would like to say about it, but I feel like it’s a little early to be having the Episode IX conversation … I will say that the story of Rey and Poe and Finn and Kylo Ren — and if you look, there are three men and one woman, to those that are complaining that there are too many women in Star Wars — their story continues in a way that I couldn’t be more excited about and cannot wait for people to see.”

Episode IX is slated to hit theaters on December 20, 2019, while there has been no announcement regarding when fans can expect to see Johnson’s new trilogy come to fruition.

The Last Jedi is available now on Digital HD and on Blu-ray March 27th.

