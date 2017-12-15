Star Wars: Rian Johnson Would Love to Finish His Trilogy





The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson would love to finish his trilogy if given the opportunity. He sat down with Empire Magazine ahead of Glass Onion to talk about his time in the Lucasfilm orbit. While discussion of his movie has not slowed down at all. There is some wondering if he'll ever get to work on that proposed trilogy after the reaction to The Last Jedi. Johnson told the outlet that he'd be "heartbroken" if the opportunity never came his way. But, the Knives Out director is doing pretty well for himself regardless. For certain fans, there is a desire to get as far away from his work as possible. But, there are ardent defenders of The Last Jedi as well. It's impossible to please everyone, and Star Wars in the modern era exemplifies that adage. Check out what Johnson had to say about the future right here.

"I've stayed close to Kathleen [Kennedy] and we get together often and talk about it," he tells Empire of his long-awaited Star Wars series. "It's just at this point a matter of schedule and when it can happen. It would break my heart if I were finished, if I couldn't get back in that sandbox at some point."

Back at Star Wars Celebration, Kathleen Kennedy talked to Empire about Johnson's possible future with the franchise. As the director mentioned, he's kept up a friendly relationship with the Lucasfilm head. So, the door isn't closed to his eventual trilogy at all.

"Now, everybody's so busy – genuinely busy and working on things," Kennedy explained back at the event. "Rian had such a gigantic success with Knives Out that he's very committed to try and get that done. So it'll be a while. And we have to work three, five years in advance on what we're doing. So that's where that sits. But we love him."

Elsewhere in the same issue, Johnson affirmed that he was more proud of The Last Jedi than ever. While still able to cause a Star Wars argument in a heartbeat, no one can deny that the director had a concrete vision for the franchise and how it views legends.

"I'm even more proud of it five years on. When I was up at bat, I really swung at the ball," Johnson said. "I think it's impossible for any of us to approach Star Wars without thinking about it as a myth that we were raised with, and how that myth, that story, baked itself into us and affected us. The ultimate intent was not to strip away – the intent was to get to the basic, fundamental power of myth. And ultimately I hope the film is an affirmation of the power of the myth of Star Wars in our lives."

