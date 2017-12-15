Star Wars: Rian Johnson Is Part of Lucasfilm "Brain Trust," Studio Still Committed to Developing His Films

✖

Of all the various Star Wars projects that have been announced by Lucasfilm over the years, one initiative that ignites the most discussions is Rian Johnson's planned trilogy of films. Given that it's been nearly five years since the announcement of those films being developed and with no further details revealed about that project moving forward, fans are desperate to confirm that they've been scrapped entirely or if Lucasfilm still hopes to move forward with them. While some fans consider the lack of updates to serve as confirmation that those plans are being scrapped, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy recently confirmed she continues to have meetings with Johnson about the future of the entire saga, but that he doesn't currently have the time to commit the years necessary to develop such an initiative.

"Rian has been unbelievably busy with Knives Out and the deal that he made at Netflix for multiple movies. I've had meetings with Rian; he's somebody that's come in as part of our little brain trust discussions along the way," Kennedy detailed to Vanity Fair. "He remains very committed to what it is we're trying to do. He just literally hasn't had the time to devote. That's what I'm saying: Anyone who comes into the Star Wars universe needs to know that it's a three-, four-, five-year commitment. That's what it takes. You can't step in for a year and shoot something and then walk away. It just doesn't work that way. So it requires that kind of nurturing."

Johnson confirmed in 2014 that he would be developing Star Wars: Episode VIII, with it being three years before that film was released in theaters. When plans for a new trilogy crafted by Johnson were revealed, it was said that he would only direct the first entry, so extrapolating that it was roughly three years to write and direct one film, developing three entirely original installments free from preexisting storytelling foundations would understandably be a much longer and time-consuming process.

While Johnson's planned trilogy might be some of the most-discussed movies in Lucasfilm's future, that doesn't necessarily mean all those talks are positive. Despite the film earning critical praise and becoming a financial success, some audiences didn't enjoy the adventure, which resulted in some viewers taking to social media to harass and attack the film's cast and crew, to the point of figures like Kelly Marie Tran deleting their social media presence. In this regard, hearing no updates about Johnson's films has made some believe they will never take shape.

Additionally, with filmmakers like Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow and Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss being announced as developing Star Wars films, only for those decisions to be publicly reversed, many assume Johnson will eventually go a similar route and abandon the franchise altogether.

Based on Kennedy's recent remarks, we can't rule out the Johnson films being developed eventually, though as he continues to find successes in other realms, it sounds like these films are still years away from being realized.

