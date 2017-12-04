Rian Johnson Approaching New ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy With “No Limitations”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson is developing a new Star Wars trilogy separate from the Skywalker saga, and Johnson says he’s excited to tackle the project with “no limitations.”

“Right now there’s all the freedom in the world,” Johnson told IGN. “That’s the whole thing that’s exciting to me is let’s go some new places, let’s meet some new folks, let’s see what else is out there. Let’s have one story told over three films in this galaxy with no limitations. It’s pretty exciting.”

Johnson says the new trilogy was birthed out of a strong relationship with Disney and Lucasfilm, with Johnson citing Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn and Walt Disney Studios president Alan Bergman.

“We all just had a really good time working together,” Johnson explained. “I know for us, that was a big part of it. We were getting to the end of it and Kathy Kennedy and Bob Iger and Alan Horn, Alan [Bergman], all the folks at Disney, we were just sad that this was coming to an end. We were like, ‘How do we figure out some way to keep working together?’ That’s when I pitched the idea of a new trilogy with a new story. That seemed really exciting for me.”

“We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement. “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

There are many questions and just as many possibilities surrounding the newest Star Wars trilogy, which is in “the very beginning” of development.

