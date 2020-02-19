Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray Won’t Include Director’s Commentary

On Wednesday morning, Disney and Lucasfilm announced the details regarding Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s Blu-ray release, which arrives on store shelves on March 31st. There are plenty of special features to behold on the new disc, which is to be expected from a Star Wars film, but there is one omission that fans are already noticing: the director’s commentary. The final installment of the Skywalker Saga won’t have a commentary track on its Blu-ray release, a major difference from the previous franchise home releases, but one that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. After all of the issues caused by The Rise of Skywalker‘s controversial plot, perhaps not having a commentary is a commentary in and of itself.

Following the theatrical release of The Rise of Skywalker, every interview with director J.J. Abrams and writer Chris Terrio seemed to deliver another talking point or plot hole for the film’s harshest critics. The holes just kept getting dug deeper and deeper. In all honestly, it would’ve been surprising if there was a commentary on the home release.

Here’s the full list of special features on the Rise of Skywalker‘s Blu-ray:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Are you looking forward to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Sywalker on Blu-ray? Let us know in the comments!