‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: John Boyega Confirms Captain Phasma Is Dead

Star Wars Celebration brought us first looks at the anticipated climax to the Skywalker trilogy, but it also brought some confirmation of certain characters’ survival or deaths. Amidst the teaser trailer and all the new details regarding Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Finn actor John Boyega also confirmed the fate of one of The Force Awakens‘ more hyped character Captain Phasma, and you’ll either be thrilled or incredibly bummed by what Boyega had to say about Gwendoline Christie’s character.

For those who don’t remember, Phasma ended up fighting Finn towards the end of The Last Jedi. That altercation went back and forth for a minute, but thanks to a stray Stormtrooper weapon Finn was able to even the odds and hit Phasma square in the helmet and get the upper hand. The hit broke through her helmet, revealing the person underneath, and after one last insult, the ground underneath her gave way and she fell far down to her death.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Still, we never actually see her die, and Star Wars fans know that unless you confirm it anything is possible. Boyega crushed those hopes at Celebration though when he there would be closure on her in The Rise of Skywalker. “There’s some form of closure” “Phasma? She dead.”

To those hoping the character would rise once again and hit deliver on the potential she held after debuting will be disappointed, but those who saw the alternate sequence from The Last Jedi already figured she was truly dead, as that scene actually showed she survived the original fall.

Int hat scene she along with several Stormtroopers climb back up to Finn’s platform and surround him. That’s when Finn reveals what happened between the two in The Force Awakens and tells the other troops that she was so quick to rat them out when her life was threatened. They start to turn their weapons but Phasma takes them out before they can fully decide a course of action. She then attacks Finn and is about to kill him when he gets hold of a weapon and blasts her down into the pit once again, killing her for real this time.

So, are you bummed that Phasma’s time is done in Sthe tar Wars universe? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!