Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star John Boyega Admits it Was His Script on eBay

Earlier this week, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams revealed that the script for the highly-anticipated Saga-ender had almost leaked online for the world to see. One of the stars of the film, who he chose not to name at the time, had apparently left their script under their bed and it showed up for sale on eBay shortly after. One day later, star Daisy Ridley was asked about the incident and she confirmed that she was not the culprit. On Wednesday, the mystery of the missing script was solved, as John Boyega confessed that the script belonged to him.

During Wednesday’s edition of Good Morning America, Boyega was asked about the script by host Michael Strahan. After dodging the situation for a couple of beats, Boyega told everyone that he had left the script under his bed before it made its way to eBay. Then he opened up about the full story.

“Alright guys, it was me,” Boyega admitted. “Let me tell you how all this went down. It was actually from my apartment. I was moving apartments and I left my script under my bed. I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna leave it under my bed, when I wake up in the morning, I’ll take it and then move.’ But then my boys came over and we started partying a little bit, and the script, it just stayed there. And then, a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds this script, and then puts it on eBay for like, £65. The person didn’t know the true value.”

Boyega tweeted the video of his appearance on GMA with the caption, “It was me dammit!”

It was me dammit !!!!!!! https://t.co/zc5rrto9bT — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) November 27, 2019

It’s an honest mistake to make, but Boyega is lucky that the cleaning person didn’t know just how valuable the Star Wars script actually was. Imagine if they were a die-hard Star Wars fan and the entire script hit Reddit within hours. The entire Internet would have known the plot of The Rise of Skywalker while the movie was still in production.

Fortunately, this entire situation was kept under wraps and thing were handled before they got out of control.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.