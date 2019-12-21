Kevin Smith Reveals If He’s In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out in the world and a lot of fans are loving the conclusion to the Skywalker Saga. Kevin Smith is one of them and during a taping of his podcast, the audience was wondering if he was present in the movie without their knowledge. Smith was present for the Hollywood premiere of the film. He told the audiences, “I can’t wait to come back and talk about it, when everyone has seen it,” Smith said. “Am I in the thing, the thing I love? The thing I want to spoil? No, it’s a Chewy thing. I do, I want to tell you. I want to tell you everything.” So, maybe there’s no Smith around for the finale, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a good time.

He tweeted his review of the film. Smith wrote, “At the @starwars premiere, I saw @Jon_Favreau and he gave me a #Mandalorian coin,” Smith shared. “If I could spend it to see #TheRiseOfSkywalker again right now I would! EPIC ending to the Saga, in which J.J. gives us a satisfying and gratifying finale! (And they finally do right by Chewie!)”

JJ Abrams directed both 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and this latest installment. He discussed how challenging ending this epic saga in a previous interview. “Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams explained. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible. So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

“Some people feel like we shouldn’t revisit the idea of Palpatine, and I completely understand that,” Abrams told Empire Magazine about having Palpatine back in the fold. “But if you’re looking at the nine films as one story, I don’t know many books where the last few chapters have nothing to do with those that have come before. If you look at the first eight films, all the set-ups of what we’re in IX are there in plain view.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.