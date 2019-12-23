Star Wars: Five Big Questions After The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has left us with a lot of unanswered questions and most of those questions were created within the movie itself. Not only did it leave threads from Star Wars: The Force Awakens on the table and apparently retroactively change a couple of things put into place during Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker paved the way for an onslaught of new questions. Some of those questions regard the future for characters after the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga and others have to do with details of Episode IX itself.

Warning! Major spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalkers follow. Major spoilers!

In the video above and article below, we run through five of the biggest questions remaining after watching Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

1. What, Finn?!

What did Finn want to tell Rey?

The entire movie, Finn seemingly has some big secret that he wants to tell Rey, and he never actually opens his mouth to tell her. Now, it doesn’t seem like he’s choking back any sort of “I love you” seeing as she apparently had a thing for Ben Solo and that would muck up the plot. So, was he trying to tell her that he is Force sensitive and couldn’t, for some reason? It doesn’t seem super relevant but by the end of the movie he definitely showed some sort of Force connection to her, feeling something when she died just like Leia did when Han died in The Force Awakens.

2. How, Palpatine?

How was Palpatine alive after his fate seemed to be sealed in Episode VI?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker didn’t make much of an effort to explain how Palpatine cheated death (or if he didn’t beat death and this being facing Rey was a clone). It did throw away all of your Snoke theories by revealing that Snoke was some sort of clone creation of the Sith when a bunch of Snokes were in floating in a tank, which might be how Palpatine survived his death in Return of the Jedi? Maybe when he died, his consciousness transferred to a clone? It doesn’t seem like it, since this Palpatine required a crane to move around so its more likely his lowly functioning original body.

So, really, we’re left here asking, how was Palpatine alive?

3. Who, Grandma?

Who was Rey’s grandmother?

As the saying goes, “There’s someone for everyone,” but is there really someone for this guy? Physical appearance aside, Palpatine is just a really bad guy. Transparently bad. We don’t need to paint any sort of a picture of the mechanics here but someone thought it was a good idea to go through the ole birds and the bees with this creep show, and then came one of Rey’s parents. It’s not beyond the realm of possibilities that Palpatine forced someone to mother his child but, still, the question remains.

Did someone willingly wed Palpatine? Does Rey have a grandmother? What is missing from this equation?

4. When, Zorii?

How did Zorii Bliss get off of Kijimi?

Kijimi was detroyed by the Sith’s new army and, at the time, audiences though Poe’s old fling Zorii Bliss was still on the planet. No one ever saw her leave. The simple answer seems to be that she was rescued at the last minute by Disney+! Nothing has been announced but could her story be continued on the small screen? Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker featured an onslaught of new characters who were developed just enough to make you remember them but maintained plenty of room for more. Obviously Zorii jetted off of the planet before it was destroyed, but her history with Poe and character as a whole could be an interesting next opportunity for Keri Russell.

When did Zorii decide it was a good time to leave, and why?

5. Where’s This Going?

Was the movie teasing some sort of connection between Lando and Jannah?

Before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ended, Lando sat down and was one of the only people to ask very specific questions about Jannah before she was abducted and turned into a Stormtrooper. The only other character to ask Jannah about her past was Finn, a character who had plenty in common with Jannah given their history with the First Order. Lando and Jannah have different home worlds and it’s unlikely that he is her family but a case has been made that Lando developed a family after the events of Episode VI so we can’t rule anything out.

What questions do you have after watching Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?