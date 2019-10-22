Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fans Are Freaking out Over Palpatine’s Trailer Appearance

At long last, the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is here. Fans got a couple of minutes of all-new footage that wasn’t available in the initial trailer which included several shots of Rey (Daisy Ridley) going toe-to-toe with her archnemesis Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Then suddenly, Emperor Palpatine‘s voice comes across the screen and fans get a quick glimpse of what appears to be the legendary Star Wars character. Then, on top of that — it looks like Rey is taking the fight to the Emperor himself! Suffice to say, fans are freaking out over the appearance and we’ve compiled some of the best reactions for your viewing pleasure here.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20th. Were you surprised to catch a quick glimpse of Palpatine? Share your initial trailer reactions in the comments below!

Who Woulda Thought?

when you and everyone else sees palpatine in the new star wars trailer pic.twitter.com/QU5mtIpkAZ — Newkirk’s Stove Top (@TST_NEWKIRK) October 22, 2019

Veggie Tales

Hearing Palpatine’s voice in the trailer pic.twitter.com/gMQhqZU50Z — kim ✨🧝🏼‍♂️ (@eightiesgamora) October 22, 2019

Please Don’t Disappointment Us

Enjoyed the new Star Wars trailer immensely, and if Palpatine turns out not to actually be in the movie, well, I’m used to disappointment. — Alexander Pacek (@drlostcauses) October 22, 2019

Praise Be to Lord Palpatine

I’m so happy I’m part of this community! This trailer looks fantastic and I’m so excited to see Lord Palpatine again❤️ #TheRiseOfSkywalker https://t.co/KziicZHRWU — Mustache Alex is waiting for WHY I LOVE #🔟 (@Z_eusyt) October 22, 2019

Looks Amazing

The thing I’m looking forward to most in Rise of Skywalker is the return of Palpatine. Loved his voiceover in the trailer. And the destroyed throne room set looked amazing. — Steven (@ThatStevenC) October 22, 2019

Papa Palpatine

i suspected they would rely heavily on rey’s vision quest for this trailer, which they did, but GOD if i’m not already so excited for this one. I’M READY FOR PAPA PALPATINE. — [🦇mothman-shley voice🦇] (@_tootsonnewts) October 22, 2019

