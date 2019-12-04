Star Wars Fans Have Questions About That Sith Dagger in the New Rise of Skywalker TV Spot

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is almost in theaters, and with it we’ll get the long-awaited finale to the nine-movie Skywalker Saga that started all the way back in 1977. The marketing blitz for Rise of Skywalker is now in full swing, with new TV spots hitting the airwaves daily. Today brought three new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker spots for fans to enjoy – and one of them had contained a moment that now has the fandom buzzing like crazy.

The scene in question is an extension of a moment from the first Rise of Skywalker trailer, in which we see Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) and R2-D2, crossing a grassy null in search of something presumably important to the story; now we’re getting an additional moment from that scene, in which we see Rey leading the group while holding a mysterious artifact. The TV Spot is called “Sith Dagger,” which is a term that has been floated through the Rise of Skywalker rumor mill in recent months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now that it has shown up in some official footage, Star Wars fans are taking to social media to trade questions (and perhaps answers) about what the “Sith Dagger” in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is all about:

The Rumors Are True…

Just looks like the new TV spot/trailer proves the rumors about the Sith dagger — Mara Jade (@OG_MaraJade) December 4, 2019

OMG the leaks are truuuuue 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9TCqCyXXYT — Jeremy Prime (@DDayCobra) December 4, 2019

Supposed plot details of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have leaked online in the last week, and this Sith Dagger confirmation may also authenticate some of those same leaked details.

Prop FAIL

Are they KIDDING with that thing? Is that supposed to be a Sith dagger? It looks carved bluntly out of wood and painted turquoise? I’ve seen more realistic daggers in toy stores! Holy crap! — Doomcock (@doomcock) December 4, 2019

Props to the Poop Department for that Sith dagger… 🙄 — Kain (@kainoftexas) December 4, 2019

A lot of fans aren’t wondering so much about what the Sith Dagger is, but rather, why it looks like something from the dollar store.

Bad Writing?

Why would the Sith even need a dagger when they have lightsabers and the Force? This is clearly just a miguffin so the characters have a mystery to solve. That’s bad writing JJ. — Randy M.@theElusiveEye (@TheElusiveEye1) December 4, 2019

To be fair, J.J. Abrams didn’t create the concept of artifacts like the Sith Dagger or Dagger of Mortis – and it’s not for battle. It’s an artifact that provides insight, so not sure what this fan is complaining about…

Old News

Yes. Yes. YES. YESSSSSS.



Are we acting surprised and shocked for views at this point?? Cause the dagger is in the first or second full trailer. This is old news. We’ve seen it already. So yes. YES. It’s THERE.



Holy fucking Christ almighty — Zell Stryke (@ZellStryke) December 4, 2019

Star Wars diehards are already shouting about how The Sith Dagger already appeared in a Rise of Skywalker trailer scene where Rey and Kylo Ren destroy an alter to Darth Vader. But not everyone is a Star Wars diehard combing over every frame of footage. Best to remember that.

Disney FAIL

That’s one shitty looking Sith Dagger. The Sith always have cool aesthetics — except in the Disney trilogy. — Kamran Pasha (@kamranpasha) December 4, 2019

Somehow, this one image of a Sith Dagger is being taken as some kind of “proof” that Disney has ruined Star Wars. Then again, every film in the Sequel Trilogy has somehow confirmed this point, in the minds of trolls.

Dagger of Mortis

I think it is the dagger of Mortis from The Clone Wars, Altar of Mortis and Ghosts of Mortis. It is not a Sith weapon. — Justin Rosander (@myrddin_e) December 4, 2019

Another mystical dagger in Star Wars lore is the Dagger of Mortis, which played a pivotal role in the formation of the light and dark sides of the Force as we know it. That would make a certain amount of sense, given what we know about the franchise.

It All Sucks

Im waiting for spoilers. That dagger better not be a sith dagger! Thats silly. Rey Solo. Fix Han Leia and Luke. And the big baddie better not be palpy. That undermines everything Lucas created. Also ANAKINS THE CHOSEN ONE — SmugglersCantina 🎄 (@SmugglersCanti1) December 4, 2019

Some fans are totally against the Sith Dagger being part of this film – or any of the other choices made in the Sequel Trilogy.

That’s No Dagger…

They were slightly off, the leaks say they find a sith dagger but it was a sith dildo apparently. — Fictional Facts (@FFChanOfficial) December 4, 2019

As you can imagine, some fans are already running wild with comparisons and memes about what this Sith Dagger looks like.

Vader’s Dagger

So Rey finds a sith dagger , supposed to be Darth Vaders.

Didn’t know Vader had one. — James (@JamesRo25927571) December 4, 2019

Some rumors point to this being Darth Vader’s Sith Dagger. Well, Anakin Skywalker did encounter the Dagger or Mortis once, but it seemingly vanished after his encounter with The Father, Son, and Daughter (Clone Wars). If it shows up again in The Rise of Skywalker, it would be a nice Easter egg connection to Anakin first seeing his future as Vader – and perhaps beyond that?

Wait and See!

Hey genius, why don’t you freaking watch the movie first and then judge it like any normal person does? So what if there’s a Sith Dagger? I don’t care as long as the movie is good. Be more open-minded. — Jon Hand Reviews (@ReviewsJon) December 4, 2019

As always, freaking out over one image in a trailer seems silly. Let’s see the full movie and context for the object’s appearance, and then complain.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th. The Mandalorian streams new episodes every Friday on Disney+.