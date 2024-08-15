Star Wars: Andor’s Diego Luna Says Season 2 Will Change How You Watch Rogue One

Star Wars: Andor has let Rogue One: A Star Wars Story fans spend more time with Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, seeing the traumatic experiences he went through to offer insight into his perspectives, but the actor himself now claims Season 2 of the series will change how you watch Rogue One. Given that the first season of Andor has already shed unique insight into Cassian and impacted how we view the character, the actor’s remarks imply that his character won’t be the only component of Rogue One that audiences will appreciate in a new light. Star Wars: Andor Season 2 is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2025.

“I think people watching Rogue One, after watching Season 2, are going to see a different film,” Luna shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for [Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO] to be there. It’s going to make you witness the journey of Rogue One in a different way, I think. And not just with K-2, but with many other characters. I think it’ll be really cool.”

At the start of Rogue One, Cassian seems to be willing to sacrifice anyone and anything for the sake of pushing the agenda of the Rebellion, which includes killing Jyn Erso’s father, despite Gaten Erso’s reluctance to be working for the Galactic Empire. By the film’s conclusion, we see heroic glimpses of Cassian’s personality, while still showcasing his willingness to even sacrifice his own life to free the galaxy.

Another key component of Rogue One was Cassian’s relationship with K-2SO, who is confirmed to be showing up in Season 2.

“It was delicious to get to work with Alan again and be on the same set with him,” Luna confirmed. “It just helps fulfill the full circle.”

He continued, “You’re going to see why K-2 is so important in Rogue One … and how does he get to be such an important character for the Rebellion.”

Tudyk isn’t the only Rogue One star returning for Season 2, as Ben Mendelsohn as Director Orson Krennic is also expected to appear in some capacity.

Given the ways the new season might recontextualize Rogue One, Luna already anticipates his movie returning to theaters, teasing, “I’m sure someone from Lucasfilm and Disney will give us the opportunity to watch Season 2 and then go straight to watch the film on a big screen with tons of popcorn and friends around.”

