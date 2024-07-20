Star Wars Shatterpoint to Add Rogue One Characters in 2025, Announces New Game Mode

Star Wars: Shatterpoint has announced several new Squad Packs as well as a game mode. As part of this weekend’s Ministravaganza, Atomic Mass Games revealed future plans for its Star Wars: Shatterpoint game, as well as a brand new asymmetric game mode that is available starting today. Included in the announcements were three new Squad Packs containing characters from Rogue One, as well as new Jedi packs and two new packs featuring characters from the Clone Wars TV show. Most of these packs will be released in Q1 and Q2 2025 following several previously announced sets.

The new sets include the following:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wisdom of the Council: Jedi Masters Ki-Adi-Mundi and Shaak Ti with Padawan Learners

Jedi Masters Ki-Adi-Mundi and Shaak Ti with Padawan Learners Requesting Your Surrender: Jedi Master Kit Fisto, Nahdar Vebb, Clone Commander Fil, and Fil’s

Clones.

Jedi Master Kit Fisto, Nahdar Vebb, Clone Commander Fil, and Fil’s Clones. Deploy the Garrison: Director Orson Krennic, Death Troopers, and Shoretroopers.

Director Orson Krennic, Death Troopers, and Shoretroopers. All the Way: Cassian Andor, K-2S0, and Rebel Pathfinders

Cassian Andor, K-2S0, and Rebel Pathfinders Terror From Below: Riff Tamson, Nossor Ri, and two Separatist Aqua Droids

Riff Tamson, Nossor Ri, and two Separatist Aqua Droids Delta Squad, Form Up: Boss, Fixer, Sev, and Scorch

Boss, Fixer, Sev, and Scorch This is Rogue One: Jyn Erso, Chirrut Imwe, Baze Malbus, and Bodhi Rook

Star Wars: Shatterpoint also debuted the new Key Operations game mode, which focuses on asymmetric missions and narrative elements. Instead of a tug-of-war style gameplay, Key Operations focuses on completion of mission objectives, with one player serving as Aggressor and the other serving as Sentinel. Rules for the Key Operations game mode can be found here.Two missions have been revealed – a Trigger the Chain Reaction mission that focuses on destroying a power core, and an Extract the Agent mission that focuses on protecting a key asset as they leave the battlefield.

In Star Wars: Shatterpoint, players build small squads of characters and engage in intense battles over the course of multiple “Struggles.” Objectives change from Struggle to Struggle, often forcing players to rapidly change their tactics in the middle of the round.