Star Wars: ‘Rogue One’ Series Spinoff to Begin Filming in October 2019

Lucasfilm has only revealed minimal details about the upcoming TV series spinoff from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, with Production Weekly recently confirming that the series is slated to head into production in October of 2019, likely earning a 2020 release date.

The series is described, “The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire. A release date for the series has not yet been announced.”

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” Cassian Andor actor Diego Luna shared in a statement when the series was announced. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

The unnamed series is seemingly following a similar pattern to Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which went into production in October of this year and will land on the upcoming Disney streaming service Disney+ in late 2019. Between The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Episode IX, the final months of 2019 will be huge for Star Wars fans.

With no other films’ release dates officially confirmed, it’s possible that the Rogue One prequel series will steal the late 2020 excitement in the Star Wars saga while fans wait for a film to hit theaters in following years. Coming off of the conclusion of the hit FX spy series The Americans, executive producer Stephen Schiff will serve as showrunner of the upcoming Star Wars live-action series.

A running joke in Luna’s interviews leading up to Rogue One was that all he wanted to do was touch Jabba the Hutt to understand what his skin felt like. Upon the announcement of the new series, fans couldn’t help but wonder if this meant that the opportunity would finally present itself.

“I guess my life will change the day I get to find out what the texture of Jabba’s skin [is like] [laughs],” Luna joked to Collider. “One thing you say on one day in the middle of 150 interviews suddenly haunts you for the rest of your life. It’s incredible the amount of sh-t I get for that, I love it. I love it … but I still want to touch Jabba the Hutt.”

Stay tuned for details on the Star Wars: Rogue One spinoff series.

